‘I don’t have the money’: Telangana mother seeks CM’s help to bring back Agniveer aspirant from Abu Dhabi

A Telangana woman has appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help bring back her son from Abu Dhabi after his employer allegedly refused to release the Agniveer aspirant without a visa cancellation payment, jeopardising his chance to appear for the Army recruitment process.

According to Mandha Bheem Reddy, the vice-chairman of the Telangana Government NRI Advisory Committee, Sumalatha said her son, Koparthi Abhilash, had been shortlisted for the Physical Screening Test of the Agniveer Army recruitment programme, but his employer was refusing to release him unless a visa cancellation fee was paid. She said she could not afford it.

Abhilash, a native of Patha Gudur village in Jagtial district, travelled to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on July 8, 2026, on a tourist visa through a licenced Gulf recruiting agency based in Jagtial.

He was issued an employment visa on July 13. On July 14, he received an email informing him that he had been shortlisted for the Physical Screening Test.

In her application through the CM Pravasi Prajavani help desk, Sumalatha said Abhilash’s dream was to serve in the Indian Army, but his employer and recruiting agent were demanding Rs 1.08 lakh (AED 4,100) as a visa cancellation penalty.

The penalty is included in the contract signed by the candidates.

“Abhilash kept trying to join the army and just when he has got the opportunity he is stuck in an unfortunate situation. I do not have enough money to pay the visa cancellation fee and the agent’s fee. I want to bring my son home so he can fulfil his dream of joining the army,” she said.

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Sumalatha said her son could not return to India in time for the recruitment process because the family could not afford the amount. She sought the government’s immediate intervention.

She also met CM Prajavani State Nodal Officer K Vidyasagar, who wrote to the Special Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), seeking immediate intervention to facilitate Abhilash’s return to India, stating that he belonged to a financially disadvantaged family.

Officials said some youths working in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia who had also received Agniveer notifications were trying to return to India to appear for the tests.

The Agniveer written examination was held from June 1 to 15 this year, while the physical tests are scheduled between July and September.