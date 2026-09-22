3 infants killed as fire breaks out in Telangana hospital’s neonatal care unit

Two nurses and several hospital staff suffered burn injuries while rescuing around 28 infants at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad. (Screen grab)

Three infants died after a fire broke out in the special neonatal care unit at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, Telangana, late Monday night. Two nurses and several hospital staff suffered burn injuries while rescuing around 28 infants.

The incident allegedly occurred after an air-conditioning unit exploded after 11.30 pm, triggering a massive fire.

Parents and hospital staff reportedly broke the ward’s glass panes to rescue the babies as thick smoke engulfed the incubators. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour before bringing it under control. The neonatal ward suffered extensive damage.

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Officials said one of the victims was a five-day-old infant who died at the scene. Another newborn succumbed during treatment late on Monday night, while a third infant died on Tuesday morning due to smoke inhalation. The victims’ families are from the Ichchoda, Indravelli and Utnoor areas.