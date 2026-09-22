3 infants killed as fire breaks out in Telangana hospital’s neonatal care unit

Three infants died after a fire broke out in the special neonatal care unit at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, Telangana, late Monday night. Two nurses and several hospital staff suffered burn injuries while rescuing around 28 infants.
The incident allegedly occurred after an air-conditioning unit exploded after 11.30 pm, triggering a massive fire.
Parents and hospital staff reportedly broke the ward’s glass panes to rescue the babies as thick smoke engulfed the incubators. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour before bringing it under control. The neonatal ward suffered extensive damage.
Officials said one of the victims was a five-day-old infant who died at the scene. Another newborn succumbed during treatment late on Monday night, while a third infant died on Tuesday morning due to smoke inhalation. The victims’ families are from the Ichchoda, Indravelli and Utnoor areas.
Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah said that several infants among the 28 safely evacuated developed breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said three infants were shifted to a private hospital in Adilabad and two others were moved to Nizamabad for further treatment.
Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered an inquiry and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the affected infants. He also instructed authorities to continuously monitor their health and ordered a safety and fire-prevention audit of all government hospitals in the state.
The incident occurred hours after Reddy pulled up officials over the slow pace of work at the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital.
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The police and fire department officials are investigating whether an AC unit malfunction or a short circuit triggered the blaze. The chief minister has sought a detailed report on the cause of the fire.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More