Telangana Additional SP’s properties raided by ACB, huge disproportionate assets seized

The Additional SP has been under the watch of anti-corruption investigating agencies due to various complaints against him. (Representative photo) The Additional SP has been under the watch of anti-corruption investigating agencies due to various complaints against him. (Representative photo)

In a massive search operation Wednesday, Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the residence of Additional Superintendent with the Telangana Police, along with those of his family members and other suspected benamis. Simultaneous searches were conducted at around 11 properties owned by Govindu Narasimha Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Siddipet Police Commissionerate, and residential premises of other family members and suspected benamis at Siddipet, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Shadnagar, Ayyavaripalle, and other places, officials said.

The action was based on a case registered against Reddy on charges of allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Additional SP has been under the watch of anti-corruption investigating agencies due to various complaints against him. The 50-year-old is booked under section 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Officials said he was found to be in possession of huge assets acquired through corrupt and dubious means. The same is being assessed and the searches are in progress, said an official statement.

A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, told indianexpress.com that the registered value of property seized from the accused officer would run into Rs 4-5 crore and the market value could be much higher. “We are examining the illegal assets. We will seek and study the explanations from the accused officer and other suspected benamis. He will be arrested tomorrow,” said the official.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd