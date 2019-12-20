Hyderabad: Ad agency fined for tree felling

According to officials, the agency employed labourers who chopped off the branches of 4 trees, all of which were 8-year-old, at around 3.45 am Friday. According to officials, the agency employed labourers who chopped off the branches of 4 trees, all of which were 8-year-old, at around 3.45 am Friday.

Punishing an advertisement agency for tree felling in Hyderabad Friday, horticulture officers of Siddipet municipality imposed a fine of Rs 45,000. The trees were chopped as they were apparently hiding the advertisement-hoarding nearby.

According to officials, the agency employed labourers who chopped off the branches of 4 trees, all of which were 8-year-old, at around 3.45 am Friday. “When we asked the agency, they initially denied having chopped off the branches. We checked the CCTV footage and caught the culprits and imposed fines,” Samalla Iliah, horticulture officer, Siddipet municipality told indianexpress.com.

In a related incident Thursday, the officials had booked a lorry driver for damaging 16 trees. The lorry driver was imposed a fine of Rs 12,000. According to officials, a total fine of Rs 1,26,000 has been collected towards fine and penalties for damaging trees in Siddipet in the last three months.

