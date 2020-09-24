Telangana: ACP Malkajgiri booked for disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore

Reddy had joined the police department as a 1991-batch sub-inspector of Police.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Malkajgiri ACP Yelmakuri Narasimha Reddy after unearthing assets worth at least Rs 70 crore in market value, during searches at 25 properties linked to him across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, simultaneous searches were organized in about 25 locations in Hyderabad city, various places in Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar districts, and also in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

During these searches, the officials have found documents for “55 acres of Agricultural lands at Anantapur, 4 plots admeasuring 1960 Sq. Yards of land in front of Cyber Towers in Madhapur, 2 other house plots, 1 Commercial G + 3 building at Hafeezpet, and 2 houses.” That apart, officials identified “Rs. 15 lakh cash balance, 2 bank lockers, and investments in real estate and other businesses”

The searches are in progress, and the documents recovered from the accused officer are being examined and evaluated. “The government value of the properties found so far is about Rs. 7.5 crores, while the local market value is about Rs. 70 Crores. The case is under investigation,” said the press note.

The ACP was under the radar of the ACB officials following “reliable information that he has acquired assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service as a public servant,” said a press note from the ACB.

Reddy had joined the police department as a 1991-batch sub-inspector of Police.

