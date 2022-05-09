Telangana: At least 9 dead, 17 hurt after minivan collides with truck

At least nine people were killed and seventeen others injured after a minivan collided with a truck collided in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while offering his condolences, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. He also announced a financial aid of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi,” the PMO’s tweet read.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police, Srinivas Reddy, said that a case of causing death by negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code had been registered and the accused driver of the truck has been identified as Mohit Singh of Bodhan. “We will catch him soon,” he added.

The SP further informed that the bodies have been handed over to the families. Seventeen others are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Nizamabad and Banaswada. “They were returning to their home in Chillargi village after attending a post-funeral ceremony of a relative in neighbouring Yellareddy village,” the SP told indianexpress.com.

The deceased have been identified as Sailu (35), Anjavva (35), Veeramani (35), Lachavva (60), Sayavva (38), Ellaiah (53), Poshaiah (60), Gangavva (45), and Veeravva (70). Among the deceased, six are women.