Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests Additional SP on corruption charges

Reddy was arrested and produced before the ACB special court and later, remanded to judicial custody. (Representational Image) Reddy was arrested and produced before the ACB special court and later, remanded to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials Thursday arrested Govindu Narsimha Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Siddipet Commissionerate after they unearthed illegal assets worth Rs 5.02 crore from his possession.

Officials had found the assets disproportionate to Reddy’s known source of income and added that the market value of the seized resources is said to be over Rs 10 crore.

Simultaneous searches were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday at the office, residence and residence of family members and suspected benamis by ACB sleuths.

According to an official statement, the assets consisting gold ornaments weighing 1.5 kg, Rs 5.33 lakh in cash, bank balance of Rs 6.37 lakh, a villa at Golconda, 14 house plots at Shankarpally, Gollapally in Rangareddy district and Zaheerabad, two cars and 20 acres of agricultural land in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar districts were seized from the accused police officer.

Reddy had been under the watch of the investigating agency after complaints of corruption against him. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against the 50-year-old under section 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) of prevention of corruption Act 1988. He was arrested and produced before the ACB special court and later, remanded to judicial custody.

