scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Must Read

Telangana: 80-year-old man dies after electric scooter battery explodes in living room, four injured

The incident happened in Nizamabad on Wednesday morning when the battery of the scooter was kept for charging. The police have registered a case against the scooter manufacturer.

Written by Rahul V Pisharody | Hyderabad |
Updated: April 21, 2022 10:08:39 am
This is the first such incident in Nizamabad and a response is awaited from the electric vehicle startup. (Express)

An 80-year-old man died and four others in his family sustained burn injuries after the battery of an electric scooter exploded while being charged at their home in Telangana’s Nizamabad district Wednesday, said the police.

The deceased was identified as B Ramaswamy. His son B Prakash, a tailor, had been using the EV scooter for one year, said the police.

A Venkateswarlu, assistant commissioner of police, Nizamabad, told indianexpress.com that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death due to negligence) against a Hyderabad-based startup that had manufactured the scooter and the dealer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to a statement from sub-inspector Sai Nath of Three Town police station, Prakash removed the battery from the scooter and kept it for charging around 12.30 am. His father Ramaswamy, mother Kamalamma, and son Kalyan were sleeping in the living room when the battery allegedly exploded around 4 am injuring them. Prakash and his wife Krishnaveni also suffered minor injuries while fighting the flames, according to the police.

As the injured were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Ramaswamy’s condition worsened and he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, said the police.

More from Hyderabad

This is the first such incident in Nizamabad and a response is awaited from the electric vehicle startup.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement