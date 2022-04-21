Telangana: 80-year-old man dies after electric scooter battery explodes in living room, four injured

An 80-year-old man died and four others in his family sustained burn injuries after the battery of an electric scooter exploded while being charged at their home in Telangana’s Nizamabad district Wednesday, said the police.

The deceased was identified as B Ramaswamy. His son B Prakash, a tailor, had been using the EV scooter for one year, said the police.

A Venkateswarlu, assistant commissioner of police, Nizamabad, told indianexpress.com that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death due to negligence) against a Hyderabad-based startup that had manufactured the scooter and the dealer.

According to a statement from sub-inspector Sai Nath of Three Town police station, Prakash removed the battery from the scooter and kept it for charging around 12.30 am. His father Ramaswamy, mother Kamalamma, and son Kalyan were sleeping in the living room when the battery allegedly exploded around 4 am injuring them. Prakash and his wife Krishnaveni also suffered minor injuries while fighting the flames, according to the police.

As the injured were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Ramaswamy’s condition worsened and he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, said the police.

This is the first such incident in Nizamabad and a response is awaited from the electric vehicle startup.