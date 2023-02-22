scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
80-year-old falls into 20-ft well in Telangana, escapes with minor injuries

Madavamma had gone to fetch water from the well when she fell into it on Tuesday morning. A fireman entered the well and pulled her out using a rope knotted in the shape of a chair.

An 80-year-old woman in Telangana’s Karimnagar district had a miraculous escape after she fell into a 20-feet deep well. (Twitter/@TelanganaFire)
An 80-year-old woman in Telangana’s Karimnagar district had a miraculous escape after she fell into a 20-feet deep well on Tuesday. She sustained minor injuries and was rescued by Telangana Fire Department personnel.

The incident occurred at Sanjeevnagar in Manakondur. According to officials, it was about 6 am when Madavamma accidentally fell into the well at her home. She had gone to the well to fetch some water in the morning. Upon learning about the accident, the alert family members immediately informed the police and fire department.

Since the water was not deep, a fireman entered the well and pulled her out using a rope knotted in the shape of a chair. The operation lasted about 20 minutes and Madavamma was conscious throughout.

“Crew of Fire Station #Manakondur #rescued an 80 yr od woman who acdently fell in a well & was trapd inside. Team wit d help of ropes got down into the well and brought out the woman safely using chair knot technique. WE SERVE TO SAVE #dial101 #emergency #fireservices #Telangana,” (sic) a tweet from Telangana Fire Services said.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:52 IST
