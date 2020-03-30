Telangana: 75% salary cut for KCR, Cabinet to compensate COVID-19 losses

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take a 75 per cent salary cut due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take a 75 per cent salary cut due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and MLCs will take a 75 per cent salary cut due to the impact the coronavirus disease will have on the state economy. The Telangana government has decided to cut salaries of all staff.

Stating that the coronavirus is adversely impacting Telangana’s economy, a high-level committee recommended measures so that the state can have enough funds to tackle the virus.

“In this background, the state government had to act with caution and foresight. A high-level review meeting was held on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan on the financial situation of the State. After reviewing the financial condition of the state, decisions are taken on payment of various salaries,” a statement issued on Monday said.

There will be a 75 per cent cut on the salaries of the CM, state Cabinet ministers, MLCs, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons, and local bodies representatives.

There will be 60 per cent salary cut for IAS, IPS, IFS and other such Central services officers. For all other categories of employees, there will be a 50 per cent salary cut.

For the Class IV, outsourcing and contract employees, there will be 10 per cent cut. For all category of pensioners, there will be 50 per cent cut.

For the Class IV retired employees there will be 10 per cent cut.

For all the employees in the public sector undertakings, institutions that are receiving the government’s grant like the government employees and retired personnel, there will be a cut in their salaries.

Meanwhile, six new Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday including two from Karimnagar, taking the total positive cases in the state to 69.

