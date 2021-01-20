Telangana: 70,000 vaccinated in three days, 77 cases of adverse reactions reported

A health worker, left, prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, (AP/File)

Three days into the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the State, Telangana has vaccinated close to 70,000 healthcare workers and recorded 77 cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI). The state achieved a cumulative performance of 74 percent inoculation against the target.

On Tuesday, as many as 51,997 healthcare workers among the identified target of 73673 beneficiaries were vaccinated and 51 AEFI cases were reported.

Three persons reported adverse events following immunisation and had to be admitted into a hospital but are stable.

No case of severe or serious AEFI has been reported so far, said a statement from the office of the director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana.

After the nationwide launch of inoculation on Saturday, 3962 health workers were vaccinated on the same day. On Monday, another 13666 were vaccinated. In Telangana, the Covid vaccination drive is held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On Tuesday, 267 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State, according to Wednesday’s medical bulletin. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,92,395 cases, whereas the recovery rate is 98.11 percent.1583 COVID-19 fatalities have been reported to date.