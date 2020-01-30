Telangana: 3 sentenced to death for raping Dalit woman

The woman worked as a hawker along with her husband, who lodged a police complaint after searching for her for a few hours on November 24. (Representational image) The woman worked as a hawker along with her husband, who lodged a police complaint after searching for her for a few hours on November 24. (Representational image)

A fast track court in Telangana Thursday handed over death sentences to three convicts in the rape and murder case of a Dalit woman.

The court observed that the three committed a very gruesome crime and deserved no mercy. The court found them guilty under section 302 and section 376(D) of IPC. The cout also sentenced them to a three year prison term under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A fine of Rs 26,000 was also imposed on all three.

The woman’s husband was offered a job in the social welfare department by the Telangana government.

The incident took place on November 24 last year in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district when the victim was waylaid by the three convicts while she was walking on a lonely stretch. The convicts, Sheikh Babu, Sheikh Maqdoom and Sheikh Shabuddin, took her to a nearby forest area and raped her. When she resisted attempts to strangle her, they allegedly stabbed her several times and slit her throat, police said.

The woman worked as a hawker along with her husband, who lodged a police complaint after searching for her for a few hours on November 24. Police found her body the next day. Based on forensic reports, police said that she was raped and killed and her body dumped in the bushes.

The police filed a chargesheet against the three after 20 days of the incident and they were arrested on November 27.

However, Komaram Bheem Asifabad SP said that there was no actionable complaint against the convicts earlier. “Their village sarpanch had fined them a couple of times for misbehaving and creating nuisance but there was no police complaint,” he said.

“Maqdoom has a criminal record. He was arrested for robbery earlier. All three smuggle teak wood and make money and spend the entire day taking drugs or alcohol. They are known as criminal elements in the village and villagers said they misbehaved with women but there was no complaint to take any kind of action against them,” another police official said.

