Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Telangana: 2 women die of post-surgery complications after attending tubectomy camp, probe ordered

Director of public health G Srinivas Rao said a total of 34 patients underwent operation, out of whom 30 have been discharged and are in a stable condition.

Rao said the state government has ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked for a detailed report to be submitted within a week.

At least two women who underwent surgeries at a tubectomy camp held on August 25 at the Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam under Ranga Reddy district have died of post-surgery complications, said health authorities in Hyderabad Monday.

Rao said that in four cases, patients complained of acute gastroenteritis and approached private hospitals for treatment. While undergoing treatment, two women – M Mamata, 22, and M Sushma, 22 – passed away, he added.

More from Hyderabad

The Government of Telangana has released an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh, and a two-bedroom house to the families of the deceased. The surviving children of the two women will also be admitted in residential schools run by the government.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:10:08 pm
