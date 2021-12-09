Telangana: 2 kids born on state-run buses get lifetime travel passes as birthday gifts

The two girls, who were born on-board a state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus on two different occasions recently, have been given free lifetime travel passes as “birthday gifts”.

VC Sajjanar, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC, said that the passes are valid for all types of services, including interstate buses and airport specials.

While one child was born on November 30 near Peddakothapally village in Mahabubnagar district, the other was delivered on December 7 near Siddipet district.

They are born frequent travellers of @TSRTCHQ! Two baby girls, born on the moving TSRTC buses recently, gets free lifetime passes from the corporation as their ‘birthday’ gifts. @puvvada_ajay @Govardhan_MLA #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/yfMkrg14BO — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) December 8, 2021

“These two women unexpectedly went into labour while travelling to their respective destinations and the TSRTC crew members and fellow passengers helped them deliver the babies,” Sajjanar said via a post on Twitter.

The crew then rushed the mothers and newborns to a nearby government hospital for further care and treatment. They are said to be doing well, he added.