Telangana: 1987 batch IPS officer seeks premature retirement

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and director of Telangana State Police Academy, V.K. Singh has written to the Union home Secretary seeking premature retirement from the service on October 2, 2020.

This comes a month after the 1987-batch officer had written a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reminding the government that it had not taken up promotions for his batch. Citing humiliation and neglect, he had offered to resign from the service. The Additional DG rank officer, awaiting his superannuation in November, has been in line for promotion to DG rank for the last two years.

In his letter to the Union Home Secretary, Singh stated that he doesn’t want to burden the government and instead work for reforms among people and serve Telangana. “I joined the police with great hopes to change the police system. But I think I have failed in my ambition. The Government of Telangana has also not been much impressed with my service. Perhaps my opinion was not considered worth it… I should not be a burden on the government. The government should not be burdened with worthless people.”

He also quickly clarifies that “I want to make it clear that I have nothing against any government. I thank the government for the best treatment they have given to me,” he wrote, adding that his services can be better utilized outside the IPS as he wants to work for reforms.

According to him, the police service if done with a sense of justice and clear conscience is just unmatchable. However, he then adds that he has learned many valuable lessons during decades of service and that “integrity, fair play, and hard work is not the only requirement in service to be successful. There are many other attributes too.”

Singh is credited with the implementation of innovative reforms turning the state prisons department into a profitable institution by focusing on rehabilitation of prisoners during his tenure as the Director-General of Prisons between 2014 and 2019. He was first shunted out to the post of Commissioner of Printing and Stationery and thereafter posted as a director at the police academy.

After taking charge of his present posting, he had courted controversy when he said all training academies including the national police academy train cadets “just for the sake of it”. Here too, like in the prisons department, he implemented reforms by introducing a “hostel management course/picnic on the job” involving 1300 cadet SIs and women police constables. The trainees had to manage their life in the hostel on their own. All the services of cooks, assistant cooks, dishwashers, scavengers, bathroom cleaners, etc were withdrawn.

According to Singh, this was necessary to demolish the traditional division of work between men and women which leads to domestic violence, crimes against women, downgrading the status of women, and disabling the women in the social structure. This was aimed at creating a sense of equanimity among the men cadets and enable them to appreciate the importance of house chores and homemakers

As a serving IPS officer, Singh had authored a book titled “Is it Police? Confessions of a Top Cop”. The book, criticising the policing system, was released in 2014 by the anti-corruption crusader, Anna Hazare. Exposing corruption in prisons, the officer had even handed over monetary rewards to those who passed on inputs against prison staff.

