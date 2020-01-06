Telangana: Polls to 130 ULBs on Jan 22, quotas for women, SC, STs announced

The Telangana government has announced dates for elections to 130 municipalities and municipal corporations in the state, along with reservations for women, SCs and STs in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).
Of the 136 ULBs, five are for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 18 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), 44 for Backward Castes (BCs) and 69 for Unreserved categories. Among these, 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations will go to polls on January 22.
Of the total 13 municipal corporations, elections are not due for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation.
Among municipalities, Zaheerabad, Manuguru, Palwancha, Mandamarri, Nakrekal, Badepally and Siddipet are not going to polls.
With the completion of the reservation process, the Telangana State Election Commission will issue the poll notification on January 7.
The filing of nominations will begin on January 8 and conclude at 5 pm on January 10. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14.
Polling will be held on January 22, between 7 am and 5 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on January 25. Results will be declared on the same day.
The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department on January 5 issued notification of Reservation of Offices of Mayors to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Castes and Women. Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar also issued notification of Reservation of Offices of Chairpersons to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Castes, and Women.
Municipal Corporations
Of the 13 municipal corporations, Mayors’ posts in seven have been allocated to the general category, four for BCs and one each for SC, and STs.
Office of Mayor reserved for ST category: Meerpet Municipal Corporation
Office of Mayor reserved for SC category: Ramagundam Municipal Corporation
Office of Mayor reserved for BC Category: Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation (Women), Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (Women), Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, Warangal Municipal Corporation
Office of Mayor reserved for open category (among which 4 are to be reserved for women through lottery): Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Women), Khammam Municipal Corporation (Women), Nizampet Municipal Corporation (Women), Badangpet Municipal Corporation (Women), Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, Boduppal Municipal Corporation, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation
Municipalities
Office of Chairperson reserved for ST Category:
1. Amangal
2. Dornakkal
3. Wardhannapet (Women)
4. Maripeda (Women)
Office of Chairperson reserved for SC Category
1. Kyathanpally
2. Bellampally
3. Madhira (Women)
4. Parkal (Women)
5. Ibrahimpatnam
6. Wyra
7. Leeja
8. Pebbair (Women)
9. Naspur
10. Alampur (Women)
11. Neredcherla
12. Thorrur
13. Waddepalle (Women)
14. Bhupalpally (Women)
15. Narsingi
16. Pedda Amberpet (Women)
17. Tirumalgiri (Women)
Office of Chairperson reserved for BC Category
1. Sircilla (Women)
2. Narayanapet (Women)
3. Korutla (Women)
4. Sadasivapet (Women)
5. Chandrur (Women)
6. Bheemgal (Women)
7. Armur (Women)
8. Kosgi (Women)
9. Narayankhed
10. Metpalli (Women)
11. Andol-Jogipet
12. Jagityal (Women)
13. Gadwal
14. Nirmal
15. Raikal
16. yellareddy
17. Mahabubnagar
18. Sangareddy (Women)
19. Bhainsa (Women)
20. Makthal (Women)
21. Parigi
22. Wanaparthy
23. Amarchinta
24. Pochampally (Women)
25. Sulthanabad (Women)
26. Dharmapuri (Women)
27. Narsampet (Women)
28. Ramayanpet
29. Choutuppal
30. Kodangal
31. Khanapur
32. Kollapur (Women)
33. Yadagirigutta (Women)
34. Thoopran
35. Mancherial
36. Banswada
37. Alair
38. Bhongir
39. Narsapur
40. Bodhan (Women)
Offices of Chairperson reserved for General category
1. Choppandandi (Women)
2. Medak
3. Peddapalli (Women)
4. Devarkonda
5. Gajwel
6. Zaheerabad
7. Vemulavada (Women)
8. Kothakota (Women)
9. Cherial (Women)
10. Dubbaka (Women)
11. Mothkur (Women)
12. Kothapally
13. Atmakur (Women)
14. Kamareddy (Women)
15. Tandur (Women)
16. Chennur (Women)
17. Dundigal (Women)
18. Jangaon (Women)
19. Nagarkurnool (Women)
20. Shamshabad (Women)
21. Husnabad (Women)
22. Yellundu
23. Atchampet
24. Bhoothpur
25. Luxettipet
26. Jammikunta
27. Manthani (Women)
28. Huzurnagar (Women)
29. Huzurabad (Women)
30. Shankarpally (Women)
31. Kagaznagar
32. Vikarabad (Women)
33. Kalwakurthy
34. Shadnagar
35. Siddipet (Women)
36. Thukkuguda
37. Suryapet (Women)
38. Pocharam
39. Dhammaiguda
40. Adibatla
41. Kothagudem (Women)
42. Ghatkesar (Women)
43. Chityal
44. Adilabad
45. Medchal (Women)
46. Nandikonda (Women)
47. Ameenpur
48. Mahabubabad
49. Miryalguda
50. Tellapur (Women)
51. Sattupalli
52. Kompally
53. Kodada (Women)
54. Nagaram
55. Turkayamjal (Women)
56. Thumkunta
57. Bollaram
58. Gundlapochampally (Women)
59. Manikonda
60. Jaipally
61. Haliya
62. Nalgonda
Hyderabad to get a woman mayor
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which is due for elections after February 2021, will have a woman mayor. Before this, the city has seen three women mayors.
The last was Banda Karthika Reddy of the Congress, who became the Mayor in December 2009. She continued in Office till January 2012.
Rani Kumudini Devi, daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister of Hyderabad State, Pingle Venaktaramana Reddy, was elected the Mayor of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) in 1962. She passed away in August 2009 at the age of 98.
Another Congress veteran, Sarojini Pulla Reddy, was Mayor of the MCH in 1965 and continued for a year. She held ministerial portfolios of Municipal Administration, Health and Women and Child Welfare in the Cabinets of Bhavanam Venkatram, T Anjaiah and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. She passed away in February 2013, at the age of 90.
The today’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was formed on April 16, 2007, by merging 12 municipalities and eight gram panchayats with the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad(MCH).
