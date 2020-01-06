Telangana: Polls to 130 ULBs on Jan 22, quotas for women, SC, STs announced

Polling will be held on January 22, between 7 am and 5 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on January 25. (Picture for representation) Polling will be held on January 22, between 7 am and 5 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on January 25. (Picture for representation)

The Telangana government has announced dates for elections to 130 municipalities and municipal corporations in the state, along with reservations for women, SCs and STs in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Of the 136 ULBs, five are for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 18 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), 44 for Backward Castes (BCs) and 69 for Unreserved categories. Among these, 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations will go to polls on January 22.

Of the total 13 municipal corporations, elections are not due for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Among municipalities, Zaheerabad, Manuguru, Palwancha, Mandamarri, Nakrekal, Badepally and Siddipet are not going to polls.

With the completion of the reservation process, the Telangana State Election Commission will issue the poll notification on January 7.

The filing of nominations will begin on January 8 and conclude at 5 pm on January 10. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14.

Polling will be held on January 22, between 7 am and 5 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on January 25. Results will be declared on the same day.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department on January 5 issued notification of Reservation of Offices of Mayors to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Castes and Women. Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar also issued notification of Reservation of Offices of Chairpersons to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Castes, and Women.

Municipal Corporations

Of the 13 municipal corporations, Mayors’ posts in seven have been allocated to the general category, four for BCs and one each for SC, and STs.

Office of Mayor reserved for ST category: Meerpet Municipal Corporation

Office of Mayor reserved for SC category: Ramagundam Municipal Corporation

Office of Mayor reserved for BC Category: Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation (Women), Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (Women), Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, Warangal Municipal Corporation

Office of Mayor reserved for open category (among which 4 are to be reserved for women through lottery): Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Women), Khammam Municipal Corporation (Women), Nizampet Municipal Corporation (Women), Badangpet Municipal Corporation (Women), Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, Boduppal Municipal Corporation, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

Municipalities

Office of Chairperson reserved for ST Category:

1. Amangal

2. Dornakkal

3. Wardhannapet (Women)

4. Maripeda (Women)

Office of Chairperson reserved for SC Category

1. Kyathanpally

2. Bellampally

3. Madhira (Women)

4. Parkal (Women)

5. Ibrahimpatnam

6. Wyra

7. Leeja

8. Pebbair (Women)

9. Naspur

10. Alampur (Women)

11. Neredcherla

12. Thorrur

13. Waddepalle (Women)

14. Bhupalpally (Women)

15. Narsingi

16. Pedda Amberpet (Women)

17. Tirumalgiri (Women)

Office of Chairperson reserved for BC Category

1. Sircilla (Women)

2. Narayanapet (Women)

3. Korutla (Women)

4. Sadasivapet (Women)

5. Chandrur (Women)

6. Bheemgal (Women)

7. Armur (Women)

8. Kosgi (Women)

9. Narayankhed

10. Metpalli (Women)

11. Andol-Jogipet

12. Jagityal (Women)

13. Gadwal

14. Nirmal

15. Raikal

16. yellareddy

17. Mahabubnagar

18. Sangareddy (Women)

19. Bhainsa (Women)

20. Makthal (Women)

21. Parigi

22. Wanaparthy

23. Amarchinta

24. Pochampally (Women)

25. Sulthanabad (Women)

26. Dharmapuri (Women)

27. Narsampet (Women)

28. Ramayanpet

29. Choutuppal

30. Kodangal

31. Khanapur

32. Kollapur (Women)

33. Yadagirigutta (Women)

34. Thoopran

35. Mancherial

36. Banswada

37. Alair

38. Bhongir

39. Narsapur

40. Bodhan (Women)

Offices of Chairperson reserved for General category

1. Choppandandi (Women)

2. Medak

3. Peddapalli (Women)

4. Devarkonda

5. Gajwel

6. Zaheerabad

7. Vemulavada (Women)

8. Kothakota (Women)

9. Cherial (Women)

10. Dubbaka (Women)

11. Mothkur (Women)

12. Kothapally

13. Atmakur (Women)

14. Kamareddy (Women)

15. Tandur (Women)

16. Chennur (Women)

17. Dundigal (Women)

18. Jangaon (Women)

19. Nagarkurnool (Women)

20. Shamshabad (Women)

21. Husnabad (Women)

22. Yellundu

23. Atchampet

24. Bhoothpur

25. Luxettipet

26. Jammikunta

27. Manthani (Women)

28. Huzurnagar (Women)

29. Huzurabad (Women)

30. Shankarpally (Women)

31. Kagaznagar

32. Vikarabad (Women)

33. Kalwakurthy

34. Shadnagar

35. Siddipet (Women)

36. Thukkuguda

37. Suryapet (Women)

38. Pocharam

39. Dhammaiguda

40. Adibatla

41. Kothagudem (Women)

42. Ghatkesar (Women)

43. Chityal

44. Adilabad

45. Medchal (Women)

46. Nandikonda (Women)

47. Ameenpur

48. Mahabubabad

49. Miryalguda

50. Tellapur (Women)

51. Sattupalli

52. Kompally

53. Kodada (Women)

54. Nagaram

55. Turkayamjal (Women)

56. Thumkunta

57. Bollaram

58. Gundlapochampally (Women)

59. Manikonda

60. Jaipally

61. Haliya

62. Nalgonda

Hyderabad to get a woman mayor

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which is due for elections after February 2021, will have a woman mayor. Before this, the city has seen three women mayors.

The last was Banda Karthika Reddy of the Congress, who became the Mayor in December 2009. She continued in Office till January 2012.

Rani Kumudini Devi, daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister of Hyderabad State, Pingle Venaktaramana Reddy, was elected the Mayor of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) in 1962. She passed away in August 2009 at the age of 98.

Another Congress veteran, Sarojini Pulla Reddy, was Mayor of the MCH in 1965 and continued for a year. She held ministerial portfolios of Municipal Administration, Health and Women and Child Welfare in the Cabinets of Bhavanam Venkatram, T Anjaiah and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. She passed away in February 2013, at the age of 90.

The today’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was formed on April 16, 2007, by merging 12 municipalities and eight gram panchayats with the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad(MCH).

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd