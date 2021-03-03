Telangana forms 10-member panel to mitigate human-wildlife conflict

The committee is mandated to propose measures to avoid the recurrence of incidents of tigers killing human beings and evolve a mechanism for mitigating human-wildlife conflict.

In the wake of multiple wild animal attacks, which had also resulted in two deaths, the Telangana government has constituted a 10-member committee to propose measures to mitigate human-animal conflicts. Incidents of cattle killed by wild animals like tigers and leopards, damage to crops and human habitations are being reported frequently from across the State.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, R Shobha, also one of the members of the new committee, had written to the state government in December 2020 proposing the need for such committee to be set up.

The order issued on Tuesday named the minister of Forests and Environment as chairperson and has asked the committee to submit its report within 3 months.

The committee is mandated to propose measures to avoid the recurrence of incidents of tigers killing human beings and evolve a mechanism for mitigating human-wildlife conflict. It is also required to review and propose a revision, if any, to the existing compensation package and propose guidelines for settling the claims for human death, human injury, cattle kills, crop damage, etc.

On November 29, 2020, a 15-year-old tribal girl in Kondapalli village of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district was killed when a tiger pounced on her when she was plucking cotton at a field near the village. Earlier on November 11, a 20-year-old tribal man was mauled to death in the same district, bordering Maharashtra. While cameras and traps were set up in different locations suspected to have noticed the tiger on the prowl and round-the-clock patrolling was initiated in surrounding villages, forest officials could not trace the animal.

Apart from Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, the committee will have Parliamentarian(Rajya Sabha) KR Suresh Reddy, former MLA Aravind Reddy, and the Special Chief Secretary (Forests) as members of the committee. Chairman of WWF India Anil Epur is a member NGO, whereas Imran Siddiqui of HyTiCOS, retired deputy director (Veterinary) Dr. Naveen Kumar, and Rajeev Mathew, who is a member of the state board of wildlife are other members of the committee. Apart from the PCCF, the committee will also have a representative from the national tiger conservation authority (NTCA).