Telangana: Rs 1 crore cash seized from BJP corporator’s car in bypoll-bound Munugode

The Nalgonda district police in Telangana seized Rs 1 crore cash from a BJP leader’s car Monday during a vehicle-checking drive, a police statement said.

The district’s Munugode constituency is scheduled to hold a bypoll on November 3 after local MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP a couple of months ago.

According to the statement, the car belongs to a BJP corporator from the 13th division in Karimnagar and at the time of the seizure of cash at Chalmeda crossroads under the Munugode police station limits, the corporator’s husband Soppari Venu, 48, was in the driver’s seat of the Tata Safari SUV. The cash was in a bag kept in the car’s boot.

The police said the cash was being transported by Venu from Vijayawada on the instructions of BJP leader and former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy. Venu told the police that he collected the cash from one Ramu in Vijayawada and could not give satisfactory answers regarding the purpose of the cash.

The local police have registered a case and the seized cash has been handed over to the income tax department for further probe. The former MP and the BJP are yet to respond to the police claim.