scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Telangana: Rs 1 crore cash seized from BJP corporator’s car in bypoll-bound Munugode

According to the police, the car belongs to a BJP corporator from the 13th division in Karimnagar.

The district’s Munugode constituency is scheduled to hold a bypoll on November 3 after local MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP a couple of months ago.

The Nalgonda district police in Telangana seized Rs 1 crore cash from a BJP leader’s car Monday during a vehicle-checking drive, a police statement said.

The district’s Munugode constituency is scheduled to hold a bypoll on November 3 after local MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP a couple of months ago.

According to the statement, the car belongs to a BJP corporator from the 13th division in Karimnagar and at the time of the seizure of cash at Chalmeda crossroads under the Munugode police station limits, the corporator’s husband Soppari Venu, 48, was in the driver’s seat of the Tata Safari SUV. The cash was in a bag kept in the car’s boot.

The police said the cash was being transported by Venu from Vijayawada on the instructions of BJP leader and former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy. Venu told the police that he collected the cash from one Ramu in Vijayawada and could not give satisfactory answers regarding the purpose of the cash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response
More from Hyderabad

The local police have registered a case and the seized cash has been handed over to the income tax department for further probe. The former MP and the BJP are yet to respond to the police claim.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:19:54 am
Next Story

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Cut-off marks lowered for 2022-23 session

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement