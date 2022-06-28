130 students of residential school in Telangana fall sick, 20 admitted to hospital

As many as 130 students studying at a state-run minority residential girls’ high school in Telangana’s Siddipet town went into panic after most of them took ill Monday evening. The authorities suspect food poisoning as a possible cause of their illness and said only 32 students required treatment and all of them are stable now and under observation.

The students of the minority residential school located at the Mustabad crossroad had taken chicken and brinjal curry for lunch as well as dinner on Sunday. Monday morning, most of them complained of abdominal pains while a few suffered from diarrhoea and vomited. Doctors from the health department in Siddipet were consulted and the students were given treatment at the school itself. By evening, 20 students were shifted to the hospital while 12 others were put under treatment at the hostel.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr J Kashinath said the students were admitted to the general ward around 8.30 pm. “Since Tuesday morning, there have been no episodes of loose motion or vomiting. We will keep them under observation for another 24 hours and discharge them tomorrow (Wednesday). Of the 12 students who were given oral medication at the hostel, seven have recovered and five others are being observed,” he told indianexpress.com

When contacted, school principal A Srilatha said all the 332 students residing at the hostel had eaten the same food and an inquiry is in progress to find out the cause of the incident. “Over 100 students complained of abdominal pains while a few had loose motions and vomited. They were treated at the hostel itself with the support of doctors from the health department and by evening, almost everyone recovered,” the principal said.

Stating that there is no reason to panic, she said only five students still have mild abdominal pains. “Some students were hospitalised only because we did not want to take any chances. They are on simple medication. We suspect there might have been some problem in the food but we are still trying to find out the exact cause,” the principal said, adding it was the first time such an incident had happened in the school.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who represents Siddipet, has directed the officials to extend the best treatment to the students and has asked for a report from the school.