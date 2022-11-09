Mired in row with KCR govt, Telangana Guv Tamilsai fires phone tapping charge

Caught up in a row with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Wednesday expressed doubts that her phones are being tapped and said there was an “undemocratic situation” in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Soundararajan said, “I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. An undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things.”

The Governor, however, refused to elaborate and said that there were some social media posts linking Raj Bhavan with the recent “TRS MLAs poaching case”.

#WATCH | Telangana Gov Tamilisai Soundararajan says, “In a tape issue, they(State Govt)wanted to drag Raj Bhavan & mentioned Tushar. Tushar was my ADC…I suspect my phone being tapped…Tushar was calling me 2 days ago to wish on Diwali. Only after that they mentioned Tushar…” pic.twitter.com/YT9wPyc53E — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

Earlier today, officials of the state education department claimed that the Governor was delaying the clearing of the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022. The officials sought an explanation from her.

The delay has caused further deterioration in the relationship between the Governor and the TRS government.

The Governor’s recent outburst against the state government at Chennai—in which she accused the TRS government of humiliating and insulting her—has also sharply escalated the stand-off.

TRS leaders and ministers denied the accusation that the state government had humiliated her in any way and accused the Governor of acting like a BJP leader.