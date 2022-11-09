scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Mired in row with KCR govt, Telangana Guv Tamilsai fires phone tapping charge

Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. An undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor."

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File)

Caught up in a row with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Wednesday expressed doubts that her phones are being tapped and said there was an “undemocratic situation” in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Soundararajan said, “I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. An undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things.”

Telangana Governor interview |‘We are Governors, not rubber stamps to approve every decision made at Cabinet meetings attended by CM’s family members’

The Governor, however, refused to elaborate and said that there were some social media posts linking Raj Bhavan with the recent “TRS MLAs poaching case”.

Earlier today, officials of the state education department claimed that the Governor was delaying the clearing of the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022. The officials sought an explanation from her.

The delay has caused further deterioration in the relationship between the Governor and the TRS government.

The Governor’s recent outburst against the state government at Chennai—in which she accused the TRS government of humiliating and insulting her—has also sharply escalated the stand-off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...

TRS leaders and ministers denied the accusation that the state government had humiliated her in any way and accused the Governor of acting like a BJP leader.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 06:53:49 pm
Next Story

Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure reunite after 33 years on dance show. Watch video

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement