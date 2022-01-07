Telangana police summons TRS MLA’s son in abetment to suicide case

Telangana police summoned Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of a Telangana Rashtra Samitihi MLA on Friday, for allegedly abetting the of suicide of a businessman and three of his family members in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Rao is absconding, police said.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district SP Sunil Dutt said that a notice has been sent to Raghavendra’s house to appear for questioning but he has not responded. “We have sent several teams to search for him,’’ he said.

Earlier, the MLA’s son, in a video, denied the allegations.

Police said that on January 3, 43-year-old businessman M N Ramakrishna allegedly set on fire his wife Srilakshmi and two daughters before immolating himself in Paloncha village of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. One of the daughters is battling for life with 80 per cent burns.

Police found a note in which the businessman allegedly blamed his mother and sister for not sharing the family’s property with him and said that they refused to give him his share of inheritance. He also accused the TRS MLA V Venkateswara Rao’s son Raghavendra for allegedly demanding sexual favours from his wife when he requested him to mediate in the property dispute.

On Thursday, in a purported selfie video that was widely shared on social media, the businessman is seen making the accusations against the MLA’s son.

Before he went into hiding, Raghavendra also issued a statement. “I only told him (the businessman) not to trouble his mother and that he should take care of her. I have nothing to do with the suicide in Palvoncha,’’ he said in a video released earlier.

The police have registered a case against Rao, and the businessman’s mother and sister under Indian Penal Code Section 302, 306 (abetment to suicide) and 307.

On Friday, opposition parties including Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held protests demanding the immediate arrest of Raghavendra Rao.