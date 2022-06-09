Teenager gambles away Rs 36 lakh received by family after father’s death

A teenaged boy in Hyderabad’s Amberpet lost Rs 36 lakh, which his family received as monetary benefit after his father’s death, while playing online games, police said.

On May 31, the boy’s mother approached Cyber Crime Branch of Hyderabad police after she found out Rs 36 lakh missing from two of her bank accounts. She told police the money was monetary benefit that the family received in two bank accounts after the death of her husband, who worked with Cyberabad police.

Police said the woman’s son, an Intermediate student, used his grandfather’s phone to download a gaming application. The boy also found credentials of his mother’s two bank accounts and used them to access internet banking, they said. In May, he placed his first bet of Rs 10,000 and lost, following which he played the game continuously in order to win, police said, leading to the loss of a total of Rs 36 lakh.