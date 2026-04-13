Techie from Andhra drowns while celebrating 26th birthday at California waterfall: ‘He was a swimming enthusiast’

A 26-year-old software engineer from Bobbili in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh drowned in a waterfall in Maramec State Park, California, while celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

Singireddy Sai Srihari Krishna was out with two Telugu colleagues to celebrate his 26th birthday and ventured into the pool of the waterfall, but was swept away.

Andhra Pradesh NRI Affairs Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said Krishna’s father, Srinivas, received a phone call from his son’s friend and a police officer about the incident.

Krishna had been living in shared accommodations at Westminster Place in Saint Louis, Missouri. “He had just got a job and was very happy. He started working at Elessent Clean Technologies in December 2025. He received the joining letter on December 12. He struggled a lot after leaving for the US to do his Master’s in 2022. He was a swimming enthusiast. When he was a kid here in Paridi village, he used to jump into every well and canal to swim. He worked as a swimming coach, too, in the US while he was studying. His parents are totally devastated. They had just started breathing easy as he got a job,” said Hari, a cousin of Krishna’s.