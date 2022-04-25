Teachers’ stir: Andhra police use drones, fences to prevent protesters from reaching CMO

The police in Vijayawada and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh have deployed drones to keep a watch on protesting teachers from gathering outside the Chief Minister’s Office at Tadepalligudem on Monday, officers said. Several leaders and representatives of teachers’ unions have been detained ahead of the ‘Chalo Tadepalligudem’ call given by the unions demanding that the state government withdraw the contributory pension scheme (CPS).

Hundreds of police officers are also checking vehicles going from Vijayawada and Guntur towards Tadepalligudem and allegedly detaining those headed to the protest, according to sources. An official said that they were only preventing potential troublemakers from reaching the protest site. Barricades and razor wire fences have been put up on all roads leading to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation has called for the protest as the state government has been delaying the repeal of CPS which, the teachers claim, adds to their financial burden. Secretary of the federation K Bhanumurthy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had given an assurance that the scheme will be repealed, but the government had been dragging its feet on the matter.

The federation has also opposed the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for teachers. Teachers have alleged that they were not given promotions and were being prevented from taking the summer holidays.

In the first week of February this year, the state government was caught by surprise when thousands of state government employees, including teachers, managed to gather in protest against the PRC.