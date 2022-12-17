scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

TDP, YSRCP workers clash, prohibitory orders clamped in Macherla

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the alleged attacks on his party workers.

Planadu Superintendent of Police Y Ravi Sankar Reddy said the police swung into action immediately and dispersed the clashing mob. (ANI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Marcherla town of Palnadu district following clashes between ruling YSR Congress workers and Telugu Desam party cadre during a rally organised by the opposition party as part of a programme.

TDP alleged that the vehicles of its leaders and houses were set on fire by YSRCP workers.

A video clip in which a mob is seen thrashing a person who fell to the ground has gone viral.

Planadu Superintendent of Police Y Ravi Sankar Reddy said the police swung into action immediately and dispersed the clashing mob.
The police conducted search operations early this morning after they received information that some of the people involved in a murder case were taking shelter in Marcharla town.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...

“There are faction related issues in this (clashes). These factionists join one party or the other and take support. During Idem Kharma Rashtraniki programme, people from one side tried to provoke the other party members. Also there was stone pelting.

Other reads |Telangana BRS leader who complained of ‘BJP bid to poach MLAs’ gets ED summons

Another party retaliated. In any angle, these clashes are not related to political differences, but faction-feud,” the SP said.

Additional forces have been deployed in the town and Section 144 has been imposed. The situation is under control, he added.
Cases will be booked against all the perpetrators and the investigation is on.

Advertisement

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the alleged attacks on his party workers.

“I strongly condemn the attacks of YCP goons on TDP ranks in Macharla, the incidents of setting fire to party leaders’ houses and party offices. It is even worse that the police are blowing the horns of the ruling party’s rowdyism.” he tweeted on Friday night.

More from Hyderabad

In another tweet he questioned what the police were doing when the YSR party “ goons” were indulging in “anarchy”.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 01:18:04 pm
Next Story

‘Kylian Mbappe is the best’ says Tchouameni, the man who will mark Leo Messi in the World Cup final

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close