In TDP shakeup, Nara Lokesh gets a more prominent role

N Lokesh Naidu (43), Andhra Pradesh’s IT and HRD Minister and Telugu Desam Party’s National General Secretary, has been appointed as the National Working President by the party, in a smooth change of leadership. The TDP also got its first woman National General Secretary – Lok Sabha MP from Nandyala, Dr Byreddy Shabari. Her appointment is seen as a message ahead of the Women’s Reservation Bill. K Ram Mohan Naidu, an MP from Srikakulam and a Union Minister, and TDP strategist and close aide of Lokesh, Rajesh Kilaru, have been appointed as National General Secretaries.

A radiologist by profession, Dr Shabari is a first-time MP and hails from a family of politicians. Her father, Byreddy Rajashekhar Reddy, was a two-time MLA from Nandikotkur. He had started his political career in the BJP but switched to TDP ahead of the 1994 elections. Dr Shabari’s grandfather is three-time TDP MLA Byreddi Seshasayana Reddy. Rajesh is a long-time friend of Lokesh Naidu and a close confidant who planned and helped Lokesh undertake his gruelling, over-3,000-km padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, which helped Lokesh connect with rural youth and reap dividends in the 2024 elections.