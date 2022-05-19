TDP quotes seer to take potshots at Andhra Pradesh government over poor condition of roads

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh Thursday once again raised the issue of the condition of roads in the state by quoting Chinna Jeeyar Swamji, a seer.

Speaking at a spiritual programme at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district on Wednesday the seer had said that it took nearly three hours from Jangareddygudem in Eluru district to Rajamahendravaram and that the journey would go down as a memorable event.

The seer had made the observation while talking about the ups and downs in life and mentioned that it was like riding on potholes. The distance from Jangareddygudem to Rajamahendravaram is approximately 70 km. TDP leaders, including N Chandrababu Naidu, have been criticising the state government about the neglect of the roads, including urban and rural roads and state highways.

Recently, actor-politician and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan had criticised the state government for the deteriorating condition of the roads. Last month, Telangana’s IT Minister K T Rama Rao remarked that the condition of roads and the power supply situation is much better in Telangana now than the neighbouring state. Under fire from Opposition leaders, on May 9, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials of the Municipal Administration and the Urban Development (MA&UD) were asked to focus on restoring roads in the state which were damaged due to the heavy rains.

Quoting the seer, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday accused the YSR Congress Party government of turning “grossly insensitive” to endless criticism over the alarming condition of the roads in Andhra Pradersh. Lokesh accused the government of not responding even though the people were complaining about the roads being unfit for walking, leave alone for taking out vehicles.

In a statement here, Lokesh termed it “pitiable” that the rulers of the neighbouring states were showing Andhra Pradesh as an example for under-development and retrogression. “Even apolitical personalities like His Holiness Chinna Jeeyar Swami were commenting on the bad condition of Andhra Pradesh roads. The seer normally stays away from politics but even he has now responded with anguish on the condition of the roads. Once can only imagine what would be the feelings of those who ply on the roads on a daily basis in the backdrop of occasional visitors passing such serious comments,” he said.

In the May 9 meeting with officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the Chief Minister told the authorities to take up road repair works in corporations and municipalities on a priority basis and take pictures before and after restoring the roads. The officials assured to complete all the repair works by the end of June.