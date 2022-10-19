TDP, Pawan Kalyan’s party hold joint rallies; Naidu says over 3,000 farmer suicides since 2019

As his Telugu Desam Party took out joint rallies with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu said that over 3,000 farmers had died by suicide in the state since Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister in 2019.

“Each farmer has already spent Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per acre and suffered losses due to the heavy unseasonal rains, but the chief minister is least bothered about them,” the former chief minister said after visiting Palnadu district, from where large-scale crop damage was reported.

He demanded that the state government pay Rs 30,000 per acre as compensation for chilli farmers and Rs 50,000 per acre for cotton farmers, saying they were among the worst hit.

The local MLAs of the ruling YSRCP are not visiting farmers for fear of being heckled by them, Naidu alleged. “Can Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy give details of how much he has paid in each village in relief? he asked.

Naidu alleged that the government had not paid even the crop insurance premium and that rather than helping farmers, the government was booking false cases against TDP leaders.

“Cases have been filed against the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan,” Naidu said, adding that he had expressed solidarity for the actor-turned-politician “only for this reason”. He also said that if Kalyan had no right to visit Visakhapatnam, one could imagine the condition of the common man in the state.

As Naidu visited Chilakaluripet in the district, TDP and Jana Sena workers took out joint motorcycle rallies displaying flags of both the Opposition parties together, indicating a newfound bonhomie. Some enthusiastic supporters also carried flags with photos of Junior NTR, grandson of TDP founder N T Rama Rao, along with TDP and JSP flags.

Naidu also predicted that people would bury the YSRCP in the 2024 Assembly elections. If the chief minister goes for early polls, the situation will be worse, he said.

According to the TDP chief, farmer suicides had gone up in Guntur district in the recent past. That the state stands third in farmer suicides in the country speaks volumes of its farming community’s plight, he said.

Naidu also alleged that BCs, SCs, Muslims and all other communities had suffered a lot under the YSRCP rule. “Do we need such a government that depends totally on funds raised through loans,” he asked.