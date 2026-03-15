TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, BRS leader detained over ‘illegal party’ at farmhouse; Delhi man ‘fires in air’ when police arrive

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA P Rohith Reddy were among several people detained after a Telangana Police team on Saturday evening raided a farmhouse belonging to Rohith Reddy at Moinabad in Ranga Reddy district after receiving a tip-off regarding an “illegal” party being held there, allegedly involving drugs.

A New Delhi-based businessman, Namit Sharma, who was among the 10 people at the party, allegedly fired a gun in the air when the police team arrived. Sharma was arrested.

Police said that five people tested positive for drugs in a test conducted on the spot, and that one more person tested positive in a blood test later. All six have been detained by police.