TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, BRS leader detained over ‘illegal party’ at farmhouse; Delhi man ‘fires in air’ when police arrive

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA P Rohith Reddy were among several people detained after a Telangana Police team on Saturday evening raided a farmhouse belonging to Rohith Reddy at Moinabad in Ranga Reddy district after receiving a tip-off regarding an “illegal” party being held there, allegedly involving drugs.
A New Delhi-based businessman, Namit Sharma, who was among the 10 people at the party, allegedly fired a gun in the air when the police team arrived. Sharma was arrested.
Police said that five people tested positive for drugs in a test conducted on the spot, and that one more person tested positive in a blood test later. All six have been detained by police.
Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Gautam said police received a tip-off that an “illegal party” was going on at the farmhouse, and that drugs were potentially involved. Following this, a team raided the farmhouse, but on seeing police, businessman Namit Sharma allegedly snatched a gun belonging to Ritesh Reddy — the younger brother of former MLA Rohith Reddy — and fired in the air. Ritesh Reddy has a valid gun license, but it was Sharma who allegedly fired it, leading to the latter’s arrest.
The gun and several rounds of bullets were seized.
At 37, Putta Mahesh Kumar is one of the TDP’s youngest MPs. The first-time MP from the Eluru Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh is from a family that has been associated with the TDP for decades. His father, Sudhakar, was an MLA from Mydukur Assembly constituency. Mahesh completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from JNTU, Hyderabad.
The incident occurred at the same farmhouse where a controversial sting operation was conducted in October 2022, and several people were arrested for allegedly trying to lure BRS MLAs into joining the BJP.
On the night of October 26, 2022, Cyberabad police raided the same farmhouse in Moinabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and arrested three persons. The arrested persons were accused of offering bribes to four BRS MLAs to switch to the BJP.
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Then BRS MLA from Tandur, P Rohith Reddy, had told police earlier in the day that three persons allegedly associated with the BJP were coming to meet him and offered to pay him Rs 100 crore to join their party. Reddy also told police that the trio had asked him to bring three other MLAs, G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao, and that they would be offered Rs 50 crore each.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More