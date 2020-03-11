‘Looking to lynch us’: TDP leaders claim they were attacked by YSR Congress workers

The TDP leaders were attacked when they were traveling to Macherla to accompany TDP candidates to file nominations for the upcoming local body elections. (Screengrab) The TDP leaders were attacked when they were traveling to Macherla to accompany TDP candidates to file nominations for the upcoming local body elections. (Screengrab)

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA B Umamaheshwara Rao, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) B Venkanna and a lawyer accompanying them were attacked by workers of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at Macherla in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, leaving them with serious injuries.

The trio was attacked when they were traveling to Macherla to accompany TDP candidates to file nominations for the upcoming local body elections. At Macherla town, the car in which they were traveling was blocked by YSRCP workers, who first pelted it with stones, smashed the windshields and thrashed them sticks. The driver managed to speed away but the car was chased by the workers.

“Further ahead, we met a police team headed by a deputy SP who escorted us. But the YSRCP workers attacked the police party too and the DSP was injured but somehow we reached the police station. We do not feel safe here. The YSRCP workers are looking to lynch us. If we come out of here alive, it would be luck and God’s grace,” Rao said. Rao also accused the local police of informing the YSRCP workers that they were traveling in the area.

The videos, which have gone viral, show YSRCP workers following a black SUV in which the TDP leaders were traveling and stopping it at a roundabout where others were waiting to attack them.

Gurazala Division deputy SP R Srihari Babu said they were scanning the videos to identify the culprits. “The two TDP leaders were attacked by some unidentified assailants while they were going to Veldhurty. Police escorted the TDP leaders to the Macherla Police Station. We provided full security and police personnel also accompanied them in the car and they were taken away safely,” the DSP said.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said party leaders were being attacked by YSRCP workers everywhere while the police just watched as mute spectators.

“There is total lawlessness in the state. It has been taken over by YSRCP workers who are running riot. Police are just watching and not taking any action as YSRCP workers are ruling the streets and attacking anyone, especially TDP leaders. What is the state police chief doing? He does not utter a word on these atrocities. We will give a representation to the Governor. Both the TDP leaders and the lawyer are lucky to have escaped alive, otherwise, the YSRCP workers would have lynched them there itself,” Naidu said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd