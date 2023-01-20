Better connectivity key to rural economic development: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday stressed the importance of enhancing rural connectivity for improving the livelihoods and for the economic development of the people in rural areas.

The governor was chief guest at the 64th foundation day celebrations of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. She said that better connectivity, roads and better other infrastructure in rural areas would help villages become self-sustainable and prevent people’s migration to cities.

She exhorted the scientists and the functionaries of the NIRDPR to do intensive research and submit vital inputs for the governments to chalk out effective rural development initiatives.

The governor said that malnutrition and the absence of toilets in rural schools resulted in increased dropout rates. “Creating awareness among the people on the rural development schemes, improved economic empowerment initiatives, participative approach in the implementation of the schemes are necessary for effective rural development,” she added.

The governor suggested that institutions like the NIRDPR should offer basic medical technology and medical intervention training to rural people.

NIRDPR director-general Dr G Narendra Kumar and other senior officers, faculty members and staff were also present.

Space research must aim to improve condition of the poor: Governor

Earlier, speaking at a seminar on “Recent Trends in Space Sector: New India”, Governor Soundararajan said space research must aim to ameliorate the conditions of the poor in the country. It is important to explore the application of research findings for the benefit of humanity, she added.

Soundararajan said that the space sector had witnessed a massive increase in funding in the past eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. She lauded scientists’ efforts at making India self-reliant in the space sector and for taking up prestigious missions to launch a large number of satellites at one go.

Stating that the sector has the potential to grow at an exponential rate, the governor said that it was time that India put in concerted efforts to make the country a key global player in space. “Given the availability of a highly talented pool of space scientists and the conducive ecosystem created by the government, the space research and space sector are bound to witness tremendous growth in the years to come in our country,” she said.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Academy of Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC) and the National Academy of Science, India, at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad.

ISRO former chairman Dr A S Kiran Kumar, Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary Dr M Ravichandran, NGRI director Dr Prakash Kumar, SAC-ASTC convener C L Narasimha Rao were among those present at the inauguration of the seminar.