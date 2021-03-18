Telangana Budget 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao to present state budget today

Telangana Budget 2021 Live: Telangana Minister for Finance Harish Rao Thanneeru.

Telangana Budget 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the state budget at 11.30 am Thursday. The state cabinet, presided over by chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, met on Wednesday evening at the CM’s camp office Pragathi Bahavan and approved the state budget for the year 2021-22 to be presented to the assembly on Thursday.

The budget session of Telangana Assembly and Council began on March 15 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address. Vote of Thanks to the Governor’s address was proposed on March 17. A general discussion on the budget and question hour is scheduled for March 20 and 23. The session will conclude on March 26.

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Office suggested a ‘promising budget’ this year. In a statement from the CMO on March 6, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as saying that the state incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact has risen to Rs 1 lakh crore.

The CM, however, pointed out that the state’s economy has revived and the income has increased in various forms in the post-COVID lockdown period. He then hinted at the possibility of more allocations in the coming Budget compared to the last financial year Budget.