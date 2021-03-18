Telangana Budget 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao to present state budget today

Telangana Budget 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the state budget at 11.30 am Thursday. The state cabinet, presided over by chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, met on Wednesday evening at the CM’s camp office Pragathi Bahavan and approved the state budget for the year 2021-22 to be presented to the assembly on Thursday.
The budget session of Telangana Assembly and Council began on March 15 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address. Vote of Thanks to the Governor’s address was proposed on March 17. A general discussion on the budget and question hour is scheduled for March 20 and 23. The session will conclude on March 26.
Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Office suggested a ‘promising budget’ this year. In a statement from the CMO on March 6, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as saying that the state incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact has risen to Rs 1 lakh crore.
The CM, however, pointed out that the state’s economy has revived and the income has increased in various forms in the post-COVID lockdown period. He then hinted at the possibility of more allocations in the coming Budget compared to the last financial year Budget.
The Telangana government is making efforts to check COVID-19 and would decide in another two or three days on schools as a large number of virus cases have been reported in a few educational institutions in the state.
Making a statement in the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the COVID-19 cases started showing a rise again though it was thought to be coming to an end.
The virus was spreading in neighbouring Maharashtra, he said, adding that though a second wave has not occurred in the country, but the spread is gaining momentum now. All efforts were being made by the state health department to check the spread of the virus and the state Chief Secretary was also alerted, he said.
"We are concerned as it is (large number of cases) being reported in schools here and there. It is a matter of concern for us when it occurs in (welfare) hostels as they all are children and staying together," he said. "Whether to continue accommodating them or what to do, in another two-three days, I will also give a statement in the Assembly if possible. We cannot let our children suffer. So, we have to follow some policy," he said. (PTI)
It is election time and prohibition is back in focus in Tamil Nadu where the dry law was lifted about five decades ago.
Political parties, including the ruling AIADMK, opposition DMK and Congress, have pitched for a complete ban on liquor, albeit in a phased manner, making the promise in their respective manifestos for the April 6 assembly elections.
Total prohibition was in force in the state from 1937 to 1971 when the then DMK government headed by M Karunanidhi lifted it first.
The AIADMK and DMK have both bet on phased re- introduction of prohibition and closure of liquor outlets in a staggered manner in their manifestos. PMK, an ally of AIADMK, and MDMK, a partner in the DMK-led front, have also made an assurance to ensure liquor-free Tamil Nadu.
Another high-intensity battle is on the cards in Telangana as the Election Commission of India Tuesday announced a byelection to the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency to be held on April 17. The election was necessitated due to the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah on December 1 last year.
According to ECI, the gazette notification will be issued on March 23 and the nomination process will begin on the same day. Nominations will be scrutinized the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3. After polling on April 17, votes will be counted on May 2.
Winning the election to Nagarjuna Sagar seat is crucial for all the three major parties- TRS, BJP, and Congress. After suffering a shocking setback in the byelection for the Dubbak assembly segment in November last, which the TRS was confident of winning riding on a sympathy wave following the sudden demise of its two-time MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, the ruling party is wary of the threat from an emerging BJP. A win in Nagarjuna Sagar is necessary for the TRS to reinforce itself.
Tamil Nadu recorded 945 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 8,62,374. Among these, Chennai reported 395 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,39,878. The state recorded eight deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 12,564. Seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 576 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,43,999.
As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5811. Till date, 5,20,916 males, 3,41,423 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,84,85,460 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 71,888 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 258 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 189 are private facilities.
The Southern Railway Wednesday announced the extension of special fare festival special trains and added that advance reservation for these trains will commence at 8 am on Thursday.
Extension of Train with the existing composition and stoppages and timings
Extension of Trains with existing stoppages, timings with revised composition
Extension of Train with Existing Composition and Timings with Elimination of Stoppages
With the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu set to take place in less than three weeks, candidates who will be contesting on behalf of their respective parties and those who wish to fight individually have been filing their nominations for the past couple of days. Among those individual candidates is Hari Nadar, who has filed his nomination papers for the Alangulam assembly constituency in the Tirunelveli district.
Hari Nadar identifies himself as a businessman and a social worker. The 39-year-old man, who is the coordinator of a political outfit called Panangattu Padai Katchi, is popular in Tamil Nadu for his unique appearance — he is always spotted wearing layers of gold.
As per the affidavit submitted by him, Nadar has around 11,200 grams of gold worth Rs 4,73,76,000 crore. He has movable assets of around 12,61,19,403 crore and immovable assets of around 11,50,000.
The Southern Railway, in a release, announced that the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru will be inspecting the newly doubled Broad gauge line section with electrification between Tirumangalam and Tulukapatti section in Madurai Division March 19 and 20.
Further, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru will also conduct a speed trial run between Tirumangalam and Virudhunagar section with electrification on March 19 from 3 pm to 5 pm.
The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru will also conduct a speed trial run between Tulukapatti and Virudhunagar section on March 20 from 12 pm to 2 pm.
The Southern Railway has cautioned people residing in the vicinity of Railway lines between between Tirumangalam and Tulukapatti stations in Madurai Division of Southern Railway not to approach or trespass the railway lines.
AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran will be contesting the Assembly elections from Kovilpatti near Tuticorin instead of the R K Nagar seat, which he won in the 2017 bypolls. Dhinakaran is believed to have opted for Kovilpatti because of the party’s success in the local body polls in the region in 2019.
In the Kayathar panchayat union (one of the two unions in Kovilpatti), headed by Dhinakaran’s close associate S V S P Manickaraja, AMMK has 13 councillors, while the AIADMK and the DMK have one and two councillors, respectively. Manickaraja also holds considerable influence over the Mukkulathur Thevar community in the region and Dhinakaran, also a Thevar, is hoping to bag their votes. He is also hoping to cash in on the strong sympathy among the community for Sasikala (a Thevar), who locals feel is being “threatened and cornered” by the BJP.
Kovilpatti is also being seen as a safe seat for Dhinakaran given that the AMMK candidate had polled about 20,000 votes in the Assembly segment in the last Lok Sabha elections.
Hundreds of farmers have decided to file nominations from Kangeyam Assembly constituency in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu in the forthcoming elections. The decision to contest the polls was taken as the demand by farmers for releasing water from Parambikulam-Aliyar Project has fallen on deaf ears.
The farmers likened the situation to one their predecessors created 25 years ago in Modakurichi in Erode district.
The ryots belonging to Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Protection Committee had gone on a five-day hunger strike demanding the release of water in January last, which was withdrawn after meeting the Chief Minister. Since there was no solution found, the farmers decided to file 1,000 nominations from Kangeyam constituency and a committee member filed his nomination on March 16, the committee sources said.
With over 100 nominations received by the committee at least 100 would file the nominations today, they said adding that more farmers would be filing their papers on Thursday and Friday to touch 1,000. (PTI)
The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for three more constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assembly polls, two days before the last date to file nominations.
The BJP had days ago named its nominees for 17 out of the 20 constituencies allotted to it by its partner AIADMK and now announced candidates for Thali (C Nagesh Kumar), Udhagamandalam (Bhojarajan) and Vilavancode (R Jayaseelan).
While filing of nominations opened on March 12, the last date to submit nominations is March 19 and the papers would be taken up for scrutiny the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22 and election is scheduled on April 6, while counting on May 2. (PTI)
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday accorded approval to a proposal to disburse grants in aid towards payment of pension and other retirement benefits of teachers and staff in government aided schools in the union territory.
An official release said the pension and retirement benefits were due to the staff since January 2020 (repeat January 2020) and the expenditure now approved related to disbursement of pension till February this year. The Lt Governor has also approved disbursement of salaries due to the staff and teachers in aided schools for last six months since February last year.
The grants in aid now sanctioned to 35 schools would entail an expenditure of Rs 27.85 crores to the government.
The staff and retired employees of the aided schools were up in arms against the government for months together urging the government to disburse the amount due for several months. They had staged protests at the Directorate of School Education office, took out rallies and laid seige to the Raj Nivas a few months ago.
Official sources said nearly 800 teachers and retired staff would be benefitted by the gesture of the Lt Governor. (PTI)
Telangana continued to witness a slight increase in tally of daily coronavirus infections with 247 new additions on Tuesday, pushing the gross to 3.01 lakh, while the toll climbed to 1,659 with three more fatalities.
Mancherial and Kamareddy districts saw a spurt in new cases after a large number of infections were reported from one school each in the two districts. Mancherial district accounted for the most number of cases in the state with 45, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Kamareddy districts with 41 and 35 cases respectively, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday.
It said 158 patients recovered from the infection on March 16. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,98,009, while 2,101 were under treatment. The bulletin said 60,527 samples were tested on March 16. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 93,59,772. The samples tested per million population was 2,51,471.
The recovery rate in the state was 98.75 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent. (PTI)
Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy’s name was missing from the list of 14 candidates announced by the Congress party on Tuesday. The Congress is contesting in 15 of the 30 assembly constituencies. The candidate for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, is yet to be be announced. The remaining seats are shared by alliance partners DMK (13), CPI (1) and VCK (1).
Former industries minister M O H F Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the last election in 2016 poll from Kalapet, a traditional Congress constituency. PCC president A V Subramanian is contesting from his hometown, Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal, respectively.
The Narayanasamy-led Congress government lost the confidence motion in February and the Union Territory came under President’s rule after nobody staked claim to form a government.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday took a swipe at the DMK over poll promises, saying a party should give only those assurances that could be implemented.
Recalling then DMK chief, the late M Karunanidhi’s 2006 poll promise of providing two acres of land free of cost to all landless farmers in the state, Palaniswami asked if the party fulfilled its assurance.
“Did they give. No. (DMK president MK) Stalin is desperate to get people’s votes by fooling and confusing them,” he said at an election rally at Aranthangi in this district.
Scores of candidates, including an incumbent minister and a former minister each, filed nominations on Tuesday for the April 6 Tamil Nadu polls, with the number crossing 1,200. Since the nomination process began on March 12, 1,223 people including 210 women candidates have filed the papers, according to EC statistics.
AIADMK leader and Animal Husbandary Minister K Rathakrishnan (Udumalaipettai) and former DMK Minister I Periyasamy (Athoor) were among those who filed nomination Tuesday.
So far, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman have filed their nominations from various constituencies in the state.
Nomination closes on March 19. (PTI)
Director Siva has resumed the shooting of his forthcoming film Annaatthe, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The filming is happening in the outskirts of Chennai. The filmmakers also have plans to shoot in Pollachi.
Sun Pictures, which is bankrolling the pictures, also revealed that Jagapathi Babu is the latest actor to join an already star-studded cast. This film will mark Jagapathi Babu’s third collaboration with Rajinikanth after Kathanayakudu (2008) and Lingaa (2014). He has become the south Indian film industry’s go-to actor to play the roles of a villain with swag. There are no details yet on the character that he will be playing in Annaatthe.
‘Enjoy Enjaami’ is the latest Tamil song that youngsters are grooving to ever since the song featuring singer Dhee and Tamil rapper Arivu released last week. Produced by renowned music composer Santhosh Narayanan, the song was released on Maajja’s YouTube channel. Maajjaa is a platform by singer-composer A R Rahman, which was launched to support indie musicians and bring forth their talent to the global stage.
A fast-paced song that weaves together strong vocals by Dhee, beats by Santhosh Narayanan, hard-hitting rap by Arivu and the widely prevalent oppari (song of lament which is sung during funerals and while mourning), Enjoy Enjaami celebrates how our ancestors co-existed with nature.
The lyrics were penned by Arivu, who had released a song ‘Sanda Seivom‘ on the CAA-NRC debate last year. The rapper said that the song was inspired by the stories and ooparis sung by his grandmother, Valliamma. She had been referenced in the song in the lyrics ‘Valliamma peraandi, Sangadhiya kellendi‘ (grandson of Valliamma, listen to the news).
The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission to consider the pleas of three minor parties demanding common symbols to contest in the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled for April 6.
The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, headed by actor-turned-politician R Sarath Kumar, Puthiya Thamilagam (PT), led by Dr K Krishnasamy and Indiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), represented by its president Ravi Pachamuthu, had moved the court seeking allotment of a common symbol, if not a particular symbol of their choice.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before which the petitions came up for hearing, directed the parties to submit their applications afresh on Tuesday itself.
The EC should consider them and pass appropriate orders by 6 PM on Wednesday, the bench said and disposed of the petitions. (PTI)