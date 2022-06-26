Take 5 a cinema strike: 4 years since wages hiked… despite Covid, price rise, says V Anil Kumar President, Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation

Over 20,000 workers of the Telugu film industry called an indefinite strike last week, demanding a rise in wages. After the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce agreed to set up a coordination committee, they returned to work.

1. How many members does the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation have?

It is an umbrella organisation of 24 unions of film workers such as light boys, makeup artists, dance performers, drivers.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

2. Why the wage protest?

The Chamber had earlier said wages would be revised by 10% every year. However, these remain the same despite many workers losing jobs during the pandemic and prices going up.

3. What do you earn?

Workers make Rs 500 for an eight-hour shift to Rs 1,000, depending on the specialisation. However, they often end up working for 12-14 hours.

4. What are your demands?

Apart from a wage hike by at least 36%, we want treatment facility, pensions. Poor workers are seeking houses of the kind Telangana gives to the socially and economically backward.

5. What is the response of the film chamber?

The Chamber has delayed taking any decision for six months. They call us for discussions and come up with excuses.