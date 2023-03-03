T-Works launch: Telangana gives me confidence to double our revenues in 4 years, says Foxconn chairman Young Liu

The Telangana government and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Thursday joined hands to set up the multinational Taiwanese electronics company’s manufacturing unit in the state. A note from the chief minister’s office said the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer will set up its plant paving way for the creation of one lakh jobs over the next 10 years.

“It is one of the largest investments in the electronics sector in the country. It is very rare that lakhs of people are directly employed by a single company,” it said.

Chairman Young Liu with @KTRBRS at the grand inauguration of @TWorksHyd, the largest prototyping centre in India. We are highly impressed by the “Telengana Speed” and its determination to develop high tech. #Foxconn will donate 1 industrial grade SMT line to support T-WORKS. pic.twitter.com/Ki2ksavCg6 — Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (@HonHai_Foxconn) March 3, 2023

An agreement was signed after chairman Young Liu called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s official residence in Hyderabad.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu, at the launch of T-Works, said “I am very impressed. On our way to the hotel, I said to myself is this India? And when I saw T-Works, how this happened in such a short period, It made me realise Telangana’s speed is so fast.”

Further, “speed is the essence of the hi-tech industry. Speed is very crucial and you can do almost everything in the hi-tech world. Telangana’s speed gave me confidence that by working with Telangana we are very likely to double the revenue of Foxconn. With Telangana’s speed it is very very possible in four years,” the Foxconn chairman said, adding that Foxconn would donate to T-Works an SMT (Surface Mount Technology) assembly line, used for assembling high-end electronics circuit boards.

Industries minister KT Rama Rao said that if India, a software powerhouse, and Taiwan, a hardware hub, could synergise, something beautiful could be synthesised for the world. “We can come out with some world-class products. That is why I wanted you to launch this prototyping facility so that we can give a clarion call to youngsters that even India can come out with product innovations and world-class products,” Rama Rao said.

Liu, however, did not give out details of any investment for the proposed facility in Telangana. He said the company is looking at a site and is in the process of evaluating what could be manufactured here.

Super stoked to announce a mega investment by @HonHai_Foxconn in Telangana that will create employment for a whopping One Lakh youngsters in Telangana 😊 The announcement is made after Chairman of FoxConn Mr Young Liu met Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu at Pragathi Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/zzFAnBxcvz — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 2, 2023

Ram Rao said that the company has committed to Telangana its investment and other details would be shared soon. The minister said Telangana looked forward to a long-term association with Foxconn and hoped the company would do what it did in China and make Hyderabad the Shenzhen of India.

In the note, CM KCR emphasised that Telangana considers Taiwan as a natural partner and that the state is glad to be a part of Foxconn’s growth story. “The government is on a mission to transform Telangana for the better and has undertaken several marquee projects to realise the vision of Bangaru Telangana. Foxconn’s unit will help in generating large-scale employment for youth and will help in attracting more such industries to the state,” CM Rao said.

Advertisement

KCR and Liu discussed the importance of diversifying electronics manufacturing for a resilient supply chain and the pivotal role to be played by the state governments. Liu said that his organisation has studied extensively the state of Telangana and praised the friendly industrial development ecosystem created in the state. KCR assured Liu of all support from the government to start the company’s operations in Telangana and said it will ensure that one lakh jobs are available to the local youth of the state.