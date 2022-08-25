scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Out on bail, suspended Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh arrested again

The Goshamahal MLA was granted bail by a local court on Wednesday evening, hours after he was arrested from his residence.

BJP MLA T RAJA arrestTelangana BJP MLA T Raja was arrested on Tuesday morning. (PTI)

The Hyderabad Police Thursday arrested BJP MLA T Raja Singh again after issuing two notices against him over remarks he allegedly made in April this year against the Prophet.

The Goshamahal MLA was granted bail by a local court on Wednesday evening, hours after he was arrested from his residence.

Newsmaker |A row a day for arrested Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh; party says ‘acts on own’

Singh had allegedly made the remarks against the Prophet while speaking at an event to celebrate Ramnavami. Cases were registered at Shajinayathganj and Mangalghat police stations.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:10:21 pm
