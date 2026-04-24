Synthetic dyes in your chai? Hyderabad raids expose city-wide tea adulteration racket

Approximately 3,000 kg of adulterated tea powder, 1,500 kg of expired tea powder, artificial colouring agents, and 100 kg of jaggery were seized. (Source: Express Photo)

The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) has seized 3,000 kg of adulterated tea powder during raids across 15 locations in the city on Friday.

H-FAST in-charge DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said his team received inputs that large-scale adulteration of tea powder was going on in the city at several godowns. After gathering information about the location of the godowns, they were raided.

H-FAST officials said that they were astounded by what they found: industrial-scale adulteration of expired tea powder procured from tea estates and factories in Assam and other states. “During the operation, 10 people were arrested for engaging in illegal adulteration practices,” Raghunath said.