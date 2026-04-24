Synthetic dyes in your chai? Hyderabad raids expose city-wide tea adulteration racket

The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) has seized 3,000 kg of adulterated tea powder during raids across 15 locations in the city on Friday.
H-FAST in-charge DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said his team received inputs that large-scale adulteration of tea powder was going on in the city at several godowns. After gathering information about the location of the godowns, they were raided.
H-FAST officials said that they were astounded by what they found: industrial-scale adulteration of expired tea powder procured from tea estates and factories in Assam and other states. “During the operation, 10 people were arrested for engaging in illegal adulteration practices,” Raghunath said.
Investigation revealed that the accused were mixing synthetic food colours (including Sunset Yellow FCF and tartrazine), jaggery juice, and used and expired tea powder to enhance appearance and increase profits. Low-quality tea powder sourced from various regions was adulterated and repackaged under different brand names, then supplied to vendors while being misrepresented as genuine products, officials said.
Approximately 3,000 kg of adulterated tea powder, 1,500 kg of expired tea powder, artificial colouring agents, and 100 kg of jaggery were seized.
Officials said these activities pose serious health risks, including gastrointestinal issues, allergies, and long-term complications. Legal action is being taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the DCP said.
The DCP said small, roadside tea stalls were among those using the adulterated tea powder purchased at low prices from the culprits.
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Instant colour release
The DCP and H-FAST inspectors demonstrated how the adulterated tea releases colour instantly in cold water, unlike genuine tea, which takes time in hot water.
Cases have been registered under the Food Safety Act and BNS, with further investigation underway.
“We appeal to the public to buy only genuine, properly packaged tea with clear manufacturing and expiry dates,” the DCP said, advising that the simple home test be carried out to detect adulteration.
The adulterated tea powder was not only sold at low prices to small tea stalls and roadside vendors in Hyderabad, but in several other districts also, police said.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
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