SUV hits daily wager, man helps him, another car runs both over. Art director’s son held

On the morning of August 31, Nandu Lal, a daily wager from Bihar, was walking near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) roundabout in Hyderabad when he was knocked down by a speeding SUV. The driver fled from the spot.
Around this time, a man passing by witnessed the mishap and stopped to help a seriously injured Lal. But even as this person, identified as Zaid Quadri, was shifting Lal into his vehicle, another SUV rammed into his car.
Due to the impact, Lal died on the spot while Quadri was seriously injured. This vehicle, too, fled from the spot.
Raidurgam Police registered a case and launched a hunt for two hit-and-run drivers, scanned CCTV footage and identified the vehicle involved in the second collision through its broken bumper. On Tuesday, police determined that the vehicle is owned by Anand Sai, a prominent art director. Police learnt that his son Sandeep was at the wheel when the SUV crashed into Quadri’s vehicle.
Raidurgam Police Inspector Thota Bhupathi confirmed that the vehicle involved in the secondary collision was being driven by Sandeep. He was taken into custody and brought to Raidurgam Police Station on Tuesday afternoon. The SUV he was driving has also been seized.
First vehicle not traced yet
Meanwhile, the vehicle that first hit Lal, while he was walking towards Khajaguda village, has not been traced yet. Police said they are working to track down the vehicle and arrests would be made in the case soon.
This comes barely a fortnight after a similar accident, involving the son of a prominent personality, left one person dead.
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On August 21, Jana Sena Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s son Sanjush was summoned by the Cyberabad Police after his Aston Martin hit a woman outside a mall in Hyderabad, causing her death.
The incident occurred on August 16, when the 21-year-old was allegedly speeding in the high-end luxury car and hit Bharati Mukhi, a 26-year-old mall employee. Sanjush stopped his vehicle and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Sanjush has not been arrested yet with officials seeking legal opinion in the matter.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More