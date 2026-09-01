SUV hits daily wager, man helps him, another car runs both over. Art director’s son held

On the morning of August 31, Nandu Lal, a daily wager from Bihar, was walking near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) roundabout in Hyderabad when he was knocked down by a speeding SUV. The driver fled from the spot.

Around this time, a man passing by witnessed the mishap and stopped to help a seriously injured Lal. But even as this person, identified as Zaid Quadri, was shifting Lal into his vehicle, another SUV rammed into his car.

Due to the impact, Lal died on the spot while Quadri was seriously injured. This vehicle, too, fled from the spot.

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Raidurgam Police registered a case and launched a hunt for two hit-and-run drivers, scanned CCTV footage and identified the vehicle involved in the second collision through its broken bumper. On Tuesday, police determined that the vehicle is owned by Anand Sai, a prominent art director. Police learnt that his son Sandeep was at the wheel when the SUV crashed into Quadri’s vehicle.