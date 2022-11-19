scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh seeks replacement of bullet-proof vehicle provided to him

He said some of the Telangana Legislators were given new bullet resistant vehicles due to threat perception and sought to know what the conspiracy was in not allotting one to him despite him having security threats.

The police on August 25 arrested the Goshamahal Legislator under a preventive detention provision, days after he got bail in a case relating to remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam. (File)

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh has written a letter to the Intelligence Wing of the Telangana police seeking to replace his bullet-proof vehicle that was provided to him, as it was in “bad condition” and was giving trouble which he claimed may also put his life in “danger.” According to the letter, the vehicle allotted to him was a 13-year old one.

He said some of the Telangana Legislators were given new bullet resistant vehicles due to threat perception and sought to know what the conspiracy was in not allotting one to him despite him having security threats.

“Because of the negligence of the police department, you are giving chance to terrorist organisations and anti-social elements to attack me and you are throwing my life in danger,” he said in his letter written on November 17.

“Hence it is requested to the benevolent authority to kindly take immediate action and change the vehicle immediately,” the legislator said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...

Singh said based on his request, the authorities had changed his vehicle earlier. However, the recent one also started giving trouble while he was going on emergency works.

The Telangana High Court recently set aside the Preventive Detention Act filed against Raja Singh and ordered his release from prison.

The police on August 25 arrested the Goshamahal Legislator under a preventive detention provision, days after he got bail in a case relating to remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

More from Hyderabad

He was subsequently suspended from the BJP.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 12:43:47 pm
Next Story

Sushmita Sen’s 47th birthday post leaves fans curious, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl drops a red heart: ‘Most incredible year’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement