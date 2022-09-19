Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh’s wife seeks Governor’s intervention for husband’s release

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh’s wife T Usha Bai met Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan Sunday and sought her intervention to release him from jail. Raja Singh is currently lodged in Cherlapally central prison after the State Government invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him.

BJP leader Raja Singh was also suspended by his party after he released a video where he purportedly hurt the religious sentiments of another community. Though he was first arrested in connection with a case registered after he release the video that led to massive protests across Hyderabad, a local court had immediately granted him bail finding fault with the police for not following due procedures.

However, he was then detained under the PD Act citing several other cases registered against him. The police called a rowdy sheeter of Mangalhat police station.

The two-time legislator’s wife, who visited the governor along with her sisters, termed her husband’s detention illegal. Usha Bai said the Hyderabad police have been acting under government pressure against her husband who repeatedly questioned its policies in favour of one community.

“Cases have been registered against every small comment or statement of my husband. In many cases, the government has accused my husband of taking the law into his own hands but the Special Court Constituted for Elected Representatives has acquitted him while a few more cases are still pending. My husband is fighting in the court of law for justice,” she said in a statement.

Usha Bai also alleged the police never acted upon hateful comments delivered by other politicians. According to her, the government could not prove allegations against her husband and has now taken a different route to detain him. She requested the Governor to intervene and quash the detention of her husband under PD Act and release him at the earliest.