Seven-year-old died in Andhra after anti-malaria dose. Now top court asks High Court to monitor probe

Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter and directed the Andhra Pradesh High Court to closely monitor the investigation into the girl's death. (File)

In the last week of August, a seven-year-old girl was handed out an anti-malaria tablet in Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram district during a drive against the mosquito-borne illness in her village.

A few days later, along with 70 people in her village, she was hospitalised. While the rest of them recovered, the girl, Madivi Jamuna, died during treatment.

A month later, the Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter and directed the Andhra Pradesh High Court to closely monitor the investigation into the girl’s death.

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Several villagers of Gollaguppa village in Yetapaka mandal in Polavaram fell ill after consuming chloroquine tablets during a drive that was carried out after reports of malaria cases.