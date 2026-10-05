Seven-year-old died in Andhra after anti-malaria dose. Now top court asks High Court to monitor probe
The girl was among 70 people, including 15 children, from her village who were hospitalised early September. Taking suo motu cognizance of the death, CJI Surya Kant has asked the HC to monitor the probe ordered by the state government
Several villagers of Gollaguppa village in Yetapaka mandal in Polavaram fell ill after consuming chloroquine tablets during a drive that was carried out after reports of malaria cases.
The girl, a Class 2 student, developed complications on August 31 and died on September 2.
Taking suo motu cognisance of her death, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has asked the HC to monitor the probe ordered by the state government.
Meanwhile, an investigation team is awaiting detailed reports from different laboratories, including the Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory in Amaravati, to check if the batch of anti-malarial tablets was contaminated.
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On September 1 and 2, at least 70 people, including many children, were hospitalised at primary health centres in Polavaram. They were later moved to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in neighbouring Telangana where all of them recovered and were discharged the next day. The girl, however, died at the hospital.
The village is located on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border.
District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said two villagers had tested positive for malaria, following which officials conducted the drive.
As per the FIR, Jamuna fell ill and lost consciousness a day after taking the tablet. She was among the 15 children from the village who fell ill.
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Health officials said that the chloroquine tablets had been distributed in age-appropriate doses in accordance with medical and health department protocols and that quality-control tests conducted on the medication had given satisfactory results.
The specific batch used in the village has been sent to the Vizag Foren
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
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High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More