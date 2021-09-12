Sunday to be ‘Funday’ at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund as HMDA plans activities, laser show

After successfully implementing traffic-free Sundays on Hyderabad’s iconic Tank Bund road in the last two weeks, the state government has now made elaborate preparations to spice up Sundays on the stretch adjoining the over 450-year-old Hussainsagar Lake.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) has even sent out a tweet on ‘Sunday Funday’ saying that it is “not to be missed”.

– Laser show@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/phFjd6W6Bd — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 11, 2021

“Following instructions from the Minister, Tank Bund road will be the centre of art and cultural activity coming Sunday i.e. 12th September 2021. HMDA is making massive arrangements to make the traffic-free Sundays as Fundays for the families thereby making it an immersive and enjoyable experience,” a note from the government said.

Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao had suggested traffic-free Sundays on the stretch in the wake of a request from a Twitter user in August. The Hyderabad Police blocks traffic on the road from 5 pm to 10 pm so pedestrians can hang out by the lakeside.

A performance by the ceremonial Bagpiper band of the Indian Army will be followed by beatboxing and singing by local artists at the event. Traditional folk artists, professional clowns, jugglers, and cyclists have been roped in to showcase their acts along the stretch. A laser show has also been planned to enthrall the crowd, the note said.

Further, dedicated stalls have been allotted for handicraft artisans from Shilparamam to sell their products. Stalls will also have products of the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) besides a variety of handicrafts, including eco-friendly ones.

In addition, free saplings will be distributed to all visitors by the urban forestry wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Along with music, shopping and other activities, food trucks will also be present along the road. For added convenience, authorities have arranged mobile public toilets and ambulance facilities. With its carnival atmosphere, the government aims to turn the stretch into a go-to spot for all citizens on Sunday evenings.