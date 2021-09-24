Sunday Funday is back at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

The Municipal Administration Department’s Sunday Funday initiative at Tank Bund road will be back in full swing again after being dropped for a week owing to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the city. The programme, meant to provide a recreational space for city residents by closing the iconic Tank Bund road for vehicular traffic on Sundays, was dropped last week owing to idol immersion rituals organised at the Hussainsagar lake.

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar tweeted Friday that Sunday Funday on Tank Bund will be organised from 5 pm to 10 pm on September 26.

The schedule for this Sunday includes a performance by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) band, an orchestra performance of Telugu songs, fireworks, folk performances like Oggu DolKollamadi and Bonalu Kolatam. There will also be stalls selling handloom and handicraft products, besides several eating joints. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will also provide free saplings to visitors.

#TankBund

Sunday-Funday

Sept 26th from 5-10 pm Kids & family time with

1. RPF Band

2. Orchestra – Telugu songs

3. Oggu Dolu, Gussadi & Bonalu Kolatam

4. Fireworks

5. Eateries

6. Handlooms & handicraft

7. Free saplings by @HMDA_Gov

& many more @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/r9zyfwUWY1 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 24, 2021

The entire initiative came about following Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao’s response to a Twitter user who had, in August, sought traffic-free evenings on Tank Bund to enjoy the renovated lakeside stretch. Hyderabad police now block traffic on the road on Sunday evenings so pedestrians can hang out beside the lake. Several other attractions are also arranged to create a carnival-like atmosphere.

On September 13, a performance by the ceremonial Bagpiper band of the Indian Army was followed by beatboxing and singing by local artists. Traditional folk artists, professional clowns, jugglers and cyclists were roped in to showcase their acts and a laser show was also organised.