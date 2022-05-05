Summer rain brings respite to Telangana

Residents of Telangana received a little respite from the heat thanks to the showers that lashed the state on Wednesday, bringing down the mercury.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hanmakonda and Nalgonda recorded a temperature drop of 6.6 degree Celsius and 5.6 degree Celsius respectively, while Hyderabad and Ramagumdam saw a drop of 4.9 degree Celsius and 5.3 degree Celsius.

According to IMD’s Hyderabad Centre, the maximum temperature recorded for the day in the city was 34.4 degree Celsius. Hanmakonda, Nalgonda and Ramagundem recorded a maximum temperature at 34.3 degree Celsius, 35 degree Celsius and 36.2 degree Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate showers and thundershowers at isolated places across the state till May 8. Issuing a code yellow warning, the centre has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

On Wednesday, Hyderabad recorded 63.1 mm rainfall, followed by Nalgonda with 42.4 mm, the met department stated.