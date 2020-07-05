Sudanese woman dies at Hyderabad airport

Hieba Mohammad Taha was undergoing cancer treatment in the city for the last six months, police said. (Representational) Hieba Mohammad Taha was undergoing cancer treatment in the city for the last six months, police said. (Representational)

A 62-year-old Sudan national, who was scheduled to board a repatriation flight to that country, passed away at RGI Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Hieba Mohammad Taha was undergoing cancer treatment in the city for the last six months, police said.

Confirming the same, Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy told indianexpress.com that the Sudan national developed complications before she boarded the aircraft. She was accompanied by family members at the time of incident, at around 7.30 a.m.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital in Shamshabad where she was declared brought dead.

After an hour’s delay, Badr Airlines flight J7227 to Suadan via Muscat took off from the city at 10.30 am.

