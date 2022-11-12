scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Student assaulted in Hyderabad B-school hostel; batchmates booked for attempt to murder

Police say the first-semester student was assaulted by friends of a girl he was accused of insulting in an Instagram chat.

The police have identified 10 of the assailants and started an investigation. (File)

A group of at least 10 students at a prominent business school on the outskirts of Hyderabad have been charged with murder attempt after a video of their assaulting a fellow student went viral on social media on Friday. Though the incident occurred on November 1, police said they received a complaint on Friday evening.

After the video evoked widespread outrage, police said a case was booked at the Shankarpally station. Police invoked Indian Penal Code sections 307 (murder attempt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass to commit an offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), read with section 149 and sections 4(I), (II), and (III) of the Prohibition of Ragging Act of 2011 against 10 students of IBS College in Dhonthanpally in Ranga Reddy district, based on the complaint from the first-semester student of the college.

While the complainant has alleged ragging was a motive for the “physical and sexual assault on him by 15-20 others”, police said, “The complainant seems to have insulted a girl, who is his friend, on Instagram. She was upset and told her friends, who ganged up and assaulted him,” a senior officer told indianexpress.com. The accused are all first-year students of BBA and LLB except for two second-year students.

The police have identified 10 of the assailants and started an investigation. “The whole issue is based on an Instagram chat between two friends. There are some disagreements between them. The complainant said it was a case of ragging. We are verifying the details,” the officer added.

According to the FIR, the complainant was “physically and sexually harassed by about 15-20 individuals” in his hostel room. In the complaint, he said they tore his clothes, punched on his face and abdomen, slapped and kicked him, and even forced him to eat certain powders and chemicals. He further alleged that one of the assailants touched his private parts and attempted to put his genitals in his mouth.

The student told police that he had become a subject of mockery in the college after the video and photos of the assault were shared widely. The immense trauma left him with suicidal thoughts and he was unable to sleep for the past few days, he said in his complaint. He told police that his abusers had threatened to beat him up again.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 05:21:58 pm
