Student arrested for selling drug-laced chocolates in Hyderabad, 40 grams of hash oil seized

Hyderabad police arrested a management student, who is the son of a pharmaceutical company owner, Saturday for allegedly selling chocolate bars laced with hash oil, officers said. As many as 48 such chocolate bars and 40 grams of hash oil were seized from the accused Rishi Sanjay Mehta, 22, a resident of Narsingi. His cell phone was also seized for further investigation, the police added.

Mehta used to take orders for his drug-laced chocolate bars through his social media accounts and used online delivery aggregators for supply after receiving money via online banking transactions, said Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand.

He was nabbed by sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with the Musheerabad police. Investigators said Mehta is also an absconding accused in two other similar cases registered in Bowenpally and Musheerabad police stations in the city.

The commissioner said Rishi sold the chocolates at parties and to over a hundred customers. He used to sell the chocolate bars (of 15 pieces each) for Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 each and his chocolates were even being advertised in his social circles through status updates on his handles using the code phrase “edible is available”. His customers were aged between 18 and 24, and more than half of them were women, the police found.

The investigation found that Rishi received hash oil from one Rama Rao of Visakhapatnam through a chain of middlemen including C Rohit, K Srikanth Yadav and Bonala Vinod.

The commissioner said the accused belonged to a well-to-do family and his parents had to be shown proof of their son’s activities to make them understand what was going on at their house. The police also seized the equipment used to make the chocolates from the house.

The inquiry found that Mehta was addicted to marijuana and hash oil during his college days. As he could not meet the expenses for his lavish life, he started selling e-cigarettes and later began selling drug-laced chocolates for a source of income, the police said.

Advertisement

He learned the art of making drug brownies and drug chocolate bars and would buy chocolates in bulk from a store to prepare them, the police found. Investigators said they have gathered evidence regarding his activities from his Snapchat, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts. He used Rapido and Uber for delivery and collected cash through GooglePay, they added. Further investigation is underway.