Hyderabad autorickshaw driver, struggling to meet daily rent, returns Rs 1.4 lakh to passenger

Mohammed Habeeb (centre) being felicited by the officials at the Kalapathar police station.

The ongoing pandemic and its induced hardships did not deter a Hyderabadi autorickshaw driver from returning a bag full of cash to its rightful owner Tuesday.

Like every other day, Mohammed Habeeb, a father of two, left home with the needs of his family and the daily rent he owed his employer weighing heavily on his mind.

After dropping off two women near the Siddiamber Bazar area, he returned to Tadban by around 2.30 pm. When he reached to the back of the passenger seat for a water bottle, he found a bag. Fearful of what could be inside it, he rushed to his employer after returning to where he had dropped off the previous passengers. Upon opening the bag, they found bundles of cash in it.

“As there was no point searching for the passenger, it was best to approach the local police station. There were no two opinions about it,” Habeeb told indianexpress.com.

A resident of Hasan Nagar, Habeed lives with his wife, daughter, and son. Police officials at the Kalapathar police station found Rs 1.4 lakh in the bag. According to the Station House Officer S Sudharshan, the passenger, Ayesha, had forgotten the bag in the vehicle and later approached the police before Habeeb reached the police station.

“The passengers forgot the bag, and the driver did not notice it. He went around searching for them and then came to us by around 4 pm. The woman who lost the bag also reached the police station by then,” said the SHO. “There was no complaint. Both identified each other and the bag full of cash was handed over.”

As a token of appreciation and gratitude, Habeeb was awarded Rs 5,000 by the women. The SHO felicitated Habeeb with a shawl and garland. “They were very happy to receive their money. They thanked me a lot. I am fortunate that I did not get a passenger on my return after dropping them off at Siddiamber Bazar,” he said. Habeeb says he did go back to the place where he had dropped them off hoping that they could have been looking for his autorickshaw.

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow on daily wagers like him, he says. “Because of the corona-related scare, people are scared to take a ride. We are also worried about our lives. I am out on the streets throughout the day and struggling to make Rs 200 or Rs 300 a day, after a daily rent of Rs 250.”

However, it was not the first time Habeeb found something inside his autorickshaw misplaced by his passengers. Several years ago he had found a bag full of clothes. “It was during Ramzan several years and I had returned the bag at their house. They were very happy.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd