Hyderabad: Stray dogs maul doctor inside hospital, administration says doing its best

A doctor on duty at Hyderabad’s Government General and Chest Hospital was mauled by a pack of stray dogs inside the hospital. The incident took place around 1.30 am Tuesday and the doctor was rescued by the attendants of the patients in the ward.

The doctor, a first-year postgraduate, was attending to a call and had gone to the ward to declare the death of a patient. “There were no security guards available. She was fortunate to be saved by patients’ attendants. She suffered a deep injury to the calf area and her clothes were torn. And this happened inside the hospital,” a fellow doctor told indianexpress.com.

“It is a pity there are no emergency medicines for cases of a dog bite at the hospital. No TT injections or anti-rabies vaccine. Similar incidents have happened in the past too. So many complaints have gone in vain,” the doctor added.

Doctors said they have requested the hospital superintendent to address the issue of stray dogs and received a positive response.

Hospital authorities said the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been regularly taking away stray dogs for sterilisation.

When contacted, the hospital superintendent Dr Mahboob Khan, said that the sprawling hospital campus has several entry and exit points for stray dogs. Dr Khan said the administration is trying to close down these points and also shut down the old unused palace block where dogs take shelter.

“GHMC staff visit twice every week. We have arranged more lights and recruited additional security personnel too. The doctors should alert security personnel when they get a call from a patient,” he told indianexpress.com, adding Tuesday’s was an unfortunate incident.

Dr Abdul Basith, GHMC veterinary officer for the Serilingampally zone, said there are more than 20 dogs at the hospital campus and all were sterilised. He said in his zone 92 per cent of dogs have been sterilised to date against a mandated 75 to 80 per cent. “There is a demand to relocate these dogs from campus and as per norms, we cannot do that. After sterilisation and administering vaccination, we have to leave them back at the same premises,” Dr Basith told indianexpress.com.

According to him, while sterilised dogs were less aggressive they still are territorial and should not be disturbed. “Many people scare them, beat them with sticks or pelt stones. That is why they become aggressive at times. We are doing our best to avoid dog bite incidents,” he added.