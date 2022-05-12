Strange foreign chariot drifts afloat to north Andhra shore

Updated: May 12, 2022 9:57:56 am
A strange-looking gold colour-coated chariot came afloat to the Bay of Bengal coast near Santabommali in this north coastal Andhra district on Wednesday morning, leaving the locals in awe.
Going by the lettering on the chariot, that looked more like a floating puja mandir, police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam y'day, as the sea remained turbulent due to #CycloneAsani
SI Naupada says, "It might've come from another country. We've informed Intelligence & higher officials." pic.twitter.com/XunW5cNy6O
Best of Express Premium
— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022
A date, 16-01-2022, was found inscribed on the chariot.
The locals pulled it ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless how it drifted this far.
The sea is currently rough because of the cyclonic storm Asani and this possibly caused the chariot to float adrift.
The Naupada sub-inspector of police said the lettering on the chariot and its structure suggested it could be of Myanmar origin.
“It is made of tin sheet and given a gold coloured coating. It looked like a puja mandir on wheels,” the SI said.
There was none onboard the chariot, he added.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-