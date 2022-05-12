scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Strange foreign chariot drifts afloat to north Andhra shore

Going by the lettering on the chariot, that looked more like a floating puja mandir, police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin.

By: PTI | Srikakulam |
Updated: May 12, 2022 9:57:56 am
The locals pulled the steucture ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless how it drifted this far. (Photo: Videograb/ ANI)

A strange-looking gold colour-coated chariot came afloat to the Bay of Bengal coast near Santabommali in this north coastal Andhra district on Wednesday morning, leaving the locals in awe.

A date, 16-01-2022, was found inscribed on the chariot.

The locals pulled it ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless how it drifted this far.

The sea is currently rough because of the cyclonic storm Asani and this possibly caused the chariot to float adrift.

The Naupada sub-inspector of police said the lettering on the chariot and its structure suggested it could be of Myanmar origin.

“It is made of tin sheet and given a gold coloured coating. It looked like a puja mandir on wheels,” the SI said.
There was none onboard the chariot, he added.

