Stones pelted at minister’s convoy during BRS–Congress clash at Telangana civic body poll

The rear ends of vehicles were damaged in the attack. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Tension prevailed during the election of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of Kyathanpally Municipality Tuesday when Bharat Rashtra Samithi cadres allegedly attacked the convoy of Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy and Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna with stones, damaging their vehicles and injuring a police constable and two others. Police resorted to a lathi-charge.

The violence broke out when police stopped BRS MLA Kova Lakshmi and former MLA Balka Suman from entering the municipal council hall. Enraged, BRS workers allegedly pelted stones at the convoy of Minister Vivek and MP Vamsi, who were arriving to cast their votes. The rear ends of both vehicles were damaged in the attack.