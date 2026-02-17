Stones pelted at minister’s convoy during BRS–Congress clash at Telangana civic body poll

The violence broke out when police stopped BRS MLA Kova Lakshmi and former MLA Balka Suman from entering the municipal council hall.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadFeb 17, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Telangana BRS-Congress clash ministers vehicle stone peltedThe rear ends of vehicles were damaged in the attack. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
Tension prevailed during the election of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of Kyathanpally Municipality Tuesday when Bharat Rashtra Samithi cadres allegedly attacked the convoy of Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy and Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna with stones, damaging their vehicles and injuring a police constable and two others. Police resorted to a lathi-charge.

The violence broke out when police stopped BRS MLA Kova Lakshmi and former MLA Balka Suman from entering the municipal council hall. Enraged, BRS workers allegedly pelted stones at the convoy of Minister Vivek and MP Vamsi, who were arriving to cast their votes. The rear ends of both vehicles were damaged in the attack.

Congress leaders alleged that BRS leader Balka Suman actively participated in the violence.

“He not only provoked the crowd but also personally hurled a police barricade onto the minister and MP’s convoy, ignoring police efforts to control the situation. There are photos and videos of the incident,” a press note from the party said.

Also Read | Explained: How the trifurcation of urban Hyderabad’s municipal body will work

Mancherial police confirmed the incident. “The situation was brought under control by use of mild force,” a police officer said.

While counting of votes ended on February 13, indirect elections to mayor and deputy mayor of corporations and chairperson and deputy chairperson of municipalities have been underway in the state since Monday.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

